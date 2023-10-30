Bus Rollover in Costa Rica Leaves Passengers Injured

In a distressing incident during the early hours of Monday, a bus rollover occurred in the Barranca sector of Puntarenas. The Costa Rican Red Cross immediately sprang into action, dispatching multiple emergency units to the scene.

According to a preliminary report provided by the Red Cross, the bus, was transporting 60 passengers when the accident occurred. First responders were promptly on the scene, assessing and providing immediate care to the affected individuals.

In a detailed statement following their on-site operations, the Red Cross revealed that seven of the bus passengers, though in stable condition, sustained multiple injuries. These individuals were promptly transported to the local medical center for further treatment and care.

Regarding the patients with the most severe injuries, no details were provided about the gender or approximate age of the injured.

The accident took place at 5:02 AM, approximately 1 kilometer from RECOPE towards the 4 Cruces area.

“We are currently addressing a bus rollover in Miramar de Puntarenas. We have dispatched seven of our vehicles, which include both advanced and basic life support ambulances, to the accident site. As per the initial assessment by our first arriving unit, seven of the passengers are in urgent condition, while the remainder are stable,” the organization stated.

In addition, local authorities confirmed that a total of 12 units, including those from the Red Cross, were dispatched to provide vital support at the site of the accident.

As the local community reels from the shock of this tragic incident, authorities are still examining the scene. Currently, the specific circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. Investigations are underway, and the community eagerly awaits a detailed report from the authorities to shed light on the unfortunate event.

The Red Cross reported a rollover, while the Fire Department said it was a collision between a bus and a truck. Further information is expected to be revealed in the upcoming hours.