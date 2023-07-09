Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0 to advance to Gold Cup semifinals

Mexico’s national soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup-2023 after defeating Costa Rica 2-0 on Saturday in their quarterfinal match played in Arlington, Texas.

Orbelin Pineda and Erick Sánchez scored the goals in Mexico’s victory.

Costa Rica had the best chances in the first half. At the 8th minute, Anthony Contreras took a shot from outside the area that was controlled by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

In the 21st minute, Mexico’s Luis Chávez came close to scoring in his own goal when he deflected Wilmer Azofeifa’s cross into the corner.

In the second half, Honduran referee Said Martínez awarded Mexico a penalty kick for a foul by Kendall Waston on Henry Martín, in the 50th minute.

Two minutes later, Orbelín Pineda took the penalty and made it 1-0 with a subtle touch, slightly to the left of goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro.

Aarón Suárez tried a mid-range shot, but the ball went over the crossbar in the 67th minute. In the 70th minute, the Aztec Chávez also sent a free kick over the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Chamorro kept out a powerful header by Mexico’s Santiago Giménez, in the 86th minute.

In the next Mexican attack, at 87 minutes, Roberto Alvarado appeared in the Costa Rican area on the left flank and sent a low pass for Erick Sánchez to make it 2-0 with a shot from close range.

After the victory, Mexico is now waiting for its semifinal opponent, which will come this Sunday from the match between Guatemala and Jamaica to be played in Cincinatti.

Earlier in the day, Panama defeated Qatar 4-0 to advance to the semifinals and awaited the winner of the match between the United States and Canada on Sunday.