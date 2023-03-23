Spanish Badosa and Chilean Garin Progress at the Miami Open Despite Obstacles

Exciting news from the Miami Open as former women’s tennis number two, Paula Badosa of Spain, fought hard to secure her place in the next round after a grueling match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Badosa, currently ranked 29th in the women’s ranking, as she had to dig deep and battle through some first round nerves to beat Siegemund 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-2 at the Miami Open.

Despite the tough match, Badosa is eagerly awaiting a possible rematch against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, who dealt her a resounding defeat just ten days ago in the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells (California).

Meanwhile, in the men’s rounds, Chile’s Cristian Garin also had to sweat it out in a close match against American Marcos Giron, ultimately winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Garin, who reached the round of 16 in Indian Wells, will now face Argentine Sebastián Báez in the second round.

Another Argentinean, Tomás Etcheverry, celebrated his first victory of the tournament by beating Russian Pavel Kotov 6-2, 6-2, and was congratulated by none other than Argentine basketball legend Emanuel Ginóbili who attended the game.

In other matches, Anastasia Potapova of Russia defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3, while American Jessica Pegula and young Coco Gauff also secured victories. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from the Miami Open 2023!