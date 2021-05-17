Low-cost carrier Wingo to fly between Costa Rica and Panama

Low-cost carrier Wingo is expanding its presence in Costa Rica with flights from the San José area to Panama City (PTY).

The budget airline plans to fly twice weekly between the two Central American capitals starting June 21, according to a press release from the company. The route is part of an expansion that also includes new flights from Colombia to other destinations in the region.

While Wingo is already selling tickets for the flights, the Costa Rica route is still pending final government approval.

“Since our arrival in the market, we have been the low-cost airline serving international destinations with excellence, and it is precisely the knowledge of this market that we will continue to put at the service of the entire region with the announcement of these new four routes, with which we now have 28 in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Carolina Cortizo, General Director of Wingo.

Wingo currently serves Costa Rica with direct flights from SJO to Bogotá, Colombia.

“We will continue to demonstrate that traveling abroad with pleasure and inexpensively, in an airline that takes care of the traveler, is possible with Wingo,” Cortizo said.

The budget airline, which is part of the same parent company as Copa, will compete with Copa Airlines on the San José-Panama City route.

The cheapest tickets on Wingo include only a carry-on item; a full-size carry-on, checking in at the airport and seat selection all cost extra.

Wingo is currently offering promotional pricing of $199 round-trip with taxes included.