Travel Alert: Structural damage forces closure to Costanera Sur bridge
A damaged bridge on Costa Rica’s Route 34 near Ciudad Cortés, Puntarenas, will affect driving on the Costanera until at least September, the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) confirmed Monday.
Workers will stabilize the damaged bridge pillars — which were affected by recent heavy rainstorms — in order to allow the regulated passage of light vehicles over the Coronado River, MOPT said. However, the organization didn’t give a timeline for this work, and the bridge remained fully closed as of Monday afternoon.
While it attends to the existing bridge, MOPT will install a temporary modular structure in order to restore both lanes of the highway and permit the passage of heavier vehicles.
This “will take at least three weeks, weather conditions permitting,” MOPT said.
MOPT recommends that drivers needing to reach Palmar Norte or destinations on the Osa Peninsula use Route 243 (connecting Dominical to San Isidro) and then Route 2 (connecting San Isidro to Palmar Norte).
