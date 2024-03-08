Rare Evening Hike Offers Sunset Views from Costa Rica’s Irazu Volcano

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Central Conservation Area of MINAE-SINAC will hold a hike to the highest point of the Irazu Volcano National Park in the Craters sector. The activity will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will be hosted to commemorate World Water Day.

During the hike, participants will have the opportunity to observe the sunset at 3,432 meters above sea level, from the highest point of the Central Volcanic Mountain Range. Afterwards, participants will have the opportunity to take a night hike in the crater known as “Playa Hermosa.” This is a majestic site that will also give visitors the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful full moon night.

This is a rare opportunity, as the National Park’s schedule is from 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m., so usually observing the sunset at these sites isn’t possible. However, on this occasion, tourists will be able to observe it and experience the area at night.

“With these activities, SINAC seeks to promote visits to protected wildlife areas through their official accesses, as well as counteracting the threats and impacts generated by illegal tourism. The institution hopes to include local community organizations, private companies, volunteers, and others in the joint execution of environmental activities,” stated Reina Sanchez, Administrator of Irazú Volcano National Park.

The Irazú Volcano is located 31 kilometers from Cartago. With a mountainous environment, low vegetation, and a very humid and cold climate, this site is foggy most of the time. On clear days, you can see from its summit both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, much of the national territory, and even Lake Nicaragua with a telescope.

Its maximum elevation is 3,432 meters above sea level, making it the highest volcano in Costa Rica. It registers an average annual temperature between 5°C to 9°C. It is a stratovolcano with an irregular subconical shape and five distinct craters.

Registration costs 10,000 colones and can be done through this link: The activity also includes entrance to the Irazú Volcano National Park, parking, photographs, refreshments, and surprises. The event will benefit the Tierra Blanca Red Cross Auxiliary Committee