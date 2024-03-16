Costa Rica Boosts Safety Measures at Poás Volcano National Park

Costa Rica’s environmental authorities have announced the implementation of new measures to ensure the safety of tourists visiting Poas Volcano National Park. The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), in coordination with MINAE-SINAC, has installed several instruments at the Poás Volcano Crater Lookout.

These include an infrared camera to measure high-resolution temperatures during eruptions and the crater lake, a gravimeter to evaluate minor changes in gravity, magnetometers to assess the magnetic field around the volcano, and ultrasound to record acoustic soundings. Additionally, a siren has been installed for park rangers to alert visitors in case of an eruption emergency.

The volcano remains active, with alert level 2, resulting in significant emissions of gases and aerosols rich in sulfur. These emissions are noticeable to tourists and communities in Grecia, Sarchí, Naranjo, Palmares, and western Alajuela.

It’s worth noting that the National Park has a gas control traffic light system to alert about gas concentration levels. This equipment is utilized to monitor volcanic gas levels in public areas to prevent visitors and staff from exposure to toxic atmospheres, which could lead to health issues. In case of high gas concentrations, visits are temporarily suspended, and tourists are given the option to reschedule or receive a refund of their entrance fee.

Visitors are required to purchase tickets through SINAC’s Online Purchase and Reservation platform before entering Poás Volcano National Park. This allows for orderly entry, during which park rangers provide safety helmets and information about safety protocols through videos, signage along the route, safety shelters at viewpoints, gas meters, and verbal recommendations. This initial interaction with visitors aims to inform them about the safety management plan and ensure a secure visit.

The park was closed in 2017 due to increased volcanic activity, and a new security management model was implemented in 2018 for its reopening. This model, based on recommendations from the Technical Advisory Committee on Volcanology and Seismology, included the construction of five shelters, restoration of railings and trails, establishment of new visitation rules, and acquisition of specialized protective equipment for visitors in case of volcanic events.

Given Poás Volcano’s alert level 2 status and changes in activity, visitors are strongly advised to follow park ranger instructions and heed provided information. With safety measures, infrastructure improvements, and protective equipment in place, tourists can enjoy a safe experience at Poás Volcano National Park.