Costa Rica Wildlife: Meet the White Ibis

Today we discuss a white-feathered colonial waterbird with a long, curved beak. Let’s meet the white ibis.

The white ibis (Eudocimus albus) is known as the ibis blanco in Spanish. It’s an exact translation but the pronunciation of ibis changes from ‘eye-bus’ to ‘ee-bees.’

Being a nearly all white waterbird, you could be excused for confusing it with a snowy egret or cattle egret at first glance. That is, until you see the beak. While the afore mentioned birds’ beaks are straight and come to a sharp point, the white ibis’ beak is long with a downward facing curve and the end is more blunted.

While juvenile white ibises are a scruffy brown, the adult’s plumage is all white except for the black tips of their wings. Their beaks and legs could quickly be described as red, but there’s more to it if you dig a little deeper. I noticed that in a few of my camera trap videos the beaks and legs of the white ibises were a brilliant, bright red and in others the colors were more muted.

It turns out that their colors ramp into high gear at the beginning, or display stage, of the breeding season, when all of the ibises are eyeballing each other trying to pick a suitable mate. As the breeding season progresses the brilliant colors start to fade. It’s like wearing a perfectly tailored suit on the first few dates and then settling into sweatpants once the relationship is locked in.

Speaking of breeding season, the white ibis is a colonial breeder. They gather in huge groups to make nests and usher in the next generation of ibises. The famous Isla de Pájaros in the Golf of Nicoya is a breeding site for white ibis along with several other species of birds.

White ibises are always found near water, sometimes freshwater, sometimes salt water. They’ll happily eat small creatures above the water’s edge, where they locate prey by sight and peck away. In shallow water or in muddy substrate, mudflats recently exposed by the receding tide for instance, they use a different method. In this environment, they are tactile, non-visual foragers. They insert their curved beaks into the water or mud and feel around for crabs, crustaceans, water insects and small fish.

I live minutes from the beach in Guanacaste, so if I spend enough time looking up in my front yard, I’m bound to see a white ibis or two fly by. I also see and record them fairly frequently in the streams or estuaries of projects along the coast. The most consistent source of white ibis videos that I’ve come across to date was in Las Baulas National Park. I had a few cameras in the park’s mangrove swamps for a few months, and I recorded a ton of white ibis videos, a few of which are included in the video below.

About the Author

Vincent Losasso, founder of Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring, is a biologist who works with camera traps throughout Costa Rica. Learn more about his projects on facebook or instagram. You can also email him at: vincent@guanacastewildlifemonitoring.com