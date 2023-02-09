Hammerhead Shark Fishing is Banned in Costa Rica

Costa Rica banned on Wednesday the fishing of hammerhead sharks, a species in great demand for fin soup, by means of a decree issued by President Rodrigo Chaves, who affirmed that the measure is a “world example” in the protection of marine resources.

“From now on in Costa Rica, the capture, retention on board, transshipment, unloading, storage, and commercialization of products and by-products of hammerhead sharks […], in part or whole, is prohibited,” the decree states.

The ban comes three months after the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) summit in Panama decided, with reservations from Japan, to regulate 54 species of the requiem shark (Carcharhinidae) and hammerhead shark (Sphynidae) families, the most trafficked as an ingredient in shark fin soup.

The CITES decision (a convention signed by 183 countries and the European Union) was a serious blow to the lucrative trade in fins, which provide the main ingredient for preparing the famous fin soup in East Asia.

Chaves stressed that the hammerhead shark “has a very special place in our environmental conservation DNA.”

“We find it in our bills, we have sanctuaries for its protection and thousands of tourists visit us to observe this species that is in danger of extinction,” he said.

In southern Costa Rica, on the Pacific Ocean coast, there is the Golfo Dulce sanctuary, with Cocos Island as a World Heritage site that enjoys the largest congregations of hammerhead sharks, noted the Presidency.

Requiem and hammerhead sharks account for more than half of the world’s fin trade, which is centered in Hong Kong and moves some 500 million dollars a year.

A kilo of fins can fetch up to $1,000 in East Asian markets.

According to popular belief, fin soup is believed to slow aging, improve appetite, aid memory and stimulate sexual desire.