Scenic Eclipse Mega-Yacht Makes Waves in Costa Rica

The Scenic Eclipse, the world’s first six-star, lavish cruise ship, arrived in Costa Rica on Thursday. Its arrival inaugurated the luxury and expedition cruise season in Quepos.

This yacht brings aboard two helicopters and an expedition submarine. It is 168 meters long by 21.5 meters wide.

In addition, it incorporates the latest naval design and technology for exploring extreme environments, such as the Arctic and Antarctic coasts or the deep sea. The 17,000-ton vessel had an estimated cost of US $250 million, and its inaugural voyage was in August 2018.

Both helicopters fit six passengers, take off and land on the ship’s deck. The expedition submarine can dive to a depth of 305 meters. Its advanced eco-friendly GPS dynamic positioning system is designed to allow stationary maneuvers without dropping anchor, eliminating potential damage to coral reefs.

“Cruise passengers on luxury and expedition ships stay longer in the country. Tourists are usually professionals or businessmen with high purchasing power, with an annual income of between $80 thousand and $120 thousand.

On average, they spend $3,000, which is why Costa Rica is focusing attraction strategies on this type of ship to stay longer in the country. It will generate economic momentum in the tourism sector and port cities,” said Gustavo Alvarado, director of Tourism Management of the ICT.

Scenic Eclipse of the Bahamas-flagged Scenic Luxury Cruises visits more than 70 ports, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites and itineraries in Antarctica, the Arctic, the Caribbean, and South America.

The design of this ship was made under the complex requirements to face the most demanding conditions of storms, extreme temperatures, large waves, or ice presence.

Additionally, it has 114 cabins ranging from 32 to 247 m2, and all suites have private service.

The spaces on the yacht are complemented by an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, a 550 m2 spa, a gym, a yoga, a Pilates studio, and varied gastronomy.

It also has a theater equipped with the latest technology for conferences and projections, as a team of experts ranging from historians to marine biologists, geologists, ornithologists, naturalists, and photographers travel aboard.

For the enjoyment of its passengers, the cruise ship has kayaks, electric bicycles, snowshoes, and diving and snorkeling equipment, allowing travelers to experience all the operating routes of each destination.

Tourists will visit attractions such as Manuel Antonio National Park and enjoy different activities.

On this occasion, the ship arrived in Costa Rica with 62 passengers and 189 crew members for a 13-day voyage from San Diego, California, calling at ports in Mexico, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.