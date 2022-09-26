Pananamerican Highway in Costa Rica Closed For At Least Three Months

Costa Rica awoke this morning with more bad news regarding the country’s highways. The Panamerican Highway in the area of Cambronero, outside San Ramon will be closed for at least three months for emergency repairs. Many local transportation experts believe that estimate is a very optimistic assumption.

This section of road was the scene of a recent landslide that swept a bus full of passengers and other vehicles over a 75-meter cliff. Nine people were killed in the accident.

Just the day before the landslide the highway had reopened after being closed due to similar issues and after a “visual” inspection by authorities from MOPT, the transportation ministry in charge of road maintenance.

In addition, Route 27 the highway from San Jose to the Pacific Coast town of Caldera, and Jaco, Quepos and all points south and north is also severely damaged. As a result, the typical time to travel the hour and a half drive is currently taking four and a half to 5 hours. Route 27 is the official alternative route for all vehicles while the Panamerican Highway is closed.

Recently, Highway 32, the main artery from San Jose to the Caribbean Coast has been closed on and off due to landslides as well.

Local weather reports fear that that the indirect impact of Hurricane Ian could cause even further transportation problems throughout the entire country.

Experts say the combination years of poor road maintenance and record-breaking precipitation during this year’s rainy season have created a perfect storm for this current situation.

They also say that all vehicle travelers anywhere in the country in the coming days, weeks, months, should be prepared to expect significant delays and consider alternative routes, many of which are not paved.