Bad Bunny Leads Latin Grammy Awards with Ten nominations

Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Bad Bunny leads the Latin Grammy awards, with ten nominations, including two of the most coveted, the Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday.
Mexican composer Édgar Barrera, with nine nominations, and Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro, with eight, are close on his heels in this 23rd edition of the awards that celebrate the best of Latin music.
Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is competing for Album of the Year with his hit “Un verano sin ti”, while with “Ojitos lindos”, together with the Colombian group Bomba Estéreo”, he competes for Record of the Year, where Rauw Alejandro was also nominated with “Te Felicito”, his ballad with Shakira.
Consolidating the expansion of reggaeton, Alejandro also competes for Song of the Year with “Agua”, together with Daddy Yankee, one of the genre’s major figures who won an exclusive category in this award just two years ago.
Diverse representation
Pop diva Christina Aguilera, Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler and Spain’s Rosalía, the undisputed queen of genre mixing, are tied with seven nominations each.
With her hit “Pa’ mis muchachas” – alongside Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso – Aguilera is competing for Song of the Year, while her production “Aguilera” is in contention for Album of the Year.
“Omgggg!”, celebrated on Instagram the singer-songwriter who in two decades of career collects a gallery of awards, including five Grammy Awards, and a Latin Grammy.
Drexler, winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2005 for “Al otro lado del río”, is nominated for the night’s three main categories with “Tocarte”, together with Spaniard C. Tangana, and “Tinta y tiempo”.
The Uruguayan, who celebrated with a series of tweets posting the clips of each of his indications, also disputes the Best Portuguese-language song, with “Vento sardo”, together with Brazilian star Marisa Monte.
Rosalía also got the three coveted nominations. With her acclaimed “Motomami”, she is up for Album of the Year, while her bachata “La Fama”, together with The Weeknd, and “Hentai” are respectively nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
Another highlight of the announcement on Tuesday was the nomination of Brazil’s Anitta for Record of the Year with her hit “Envolver,” which made history by topping Spotify’s global rankings.
The Carioca, who has become a musical sensation on the international scene, is also nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance.
“Our group of nominees reflects the evolution of the Latin Academy as a modern and relevant institution,” in the virtual announcement this Tuesday.
Abud recalled that the institution received more than 18,000 entries for the 53 categories of the award.
The executive thanked the members of the Latin Recording Academy, which, he said, maintains a “diverse representation,” something “fundamental to ensure an integrated and inclusive voting process,” he said.
The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
The Latin Recording Academy will pay tribute at this ceremony to Spain’s Rosario Flores, Chile’s Myriam Hernandez, Brazil’s Rita Lee, Mexico’s Amanda Miguel and Venezuelan singer-songwriter Yordano by awarding them its gramophone for musical excellence.
Latin Grammy Nominees in Major Categories
These are the nominees in the main categories of the 23rd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, to be held on November 17 in Las Vegas:
Recording of the Year
- Castillos de arena – Pablo Alborán
- Envolver – Anitta
- Pa’lla voy – Marc Anthony
- Ojitos lindos – Bad Bunny y Bomba Estéreo
- Pegao – Camilo
- Tocarte – Jorge Drexler y C. Tangana
- Provenza – Karol G
- Vale la pena – Juan Luis Guerra
- La fama – Rosalía con The Weeknd
- Te felicito – Shakira y Rauw Alejandro
- Baloncito viejo – Carlos Vives y Camilo
Album of the Year
- Aguilera – Christina Aguilera
- Pa’lla voy – Marc Anthony
- Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny
- Deja – Bomba Estéreo
- Tinta y tiempo – Jorge Drexler
- Ya no somos los mismos – Elsa y Elmar
- Viajante – Fonseca
- Motomami – Rosalía
- Sanz – Alejandro Sanz
- Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
- A veces bien y a veces mal – Pedro Capó, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martin, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo y Andrés Torres
- Agua – Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macías, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas y Daddy Yankee
- Algo es mejor – Mon Laferte
- Baloncito viejo – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla y Carlos Vives
- Besos en la frente – Fonseca y Julio Reyes Copello
- Encontrarme – Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez y Mario Demián Jiménez Pérez
- Hentai – Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins y Pharrell Williams
- Índigo – Édgar Barrera y Camilo
- Pa mis muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole y Nathy Peluso
- Provenza – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro y Ovy On The Drums
- Tacones rojos – Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo y Sebastián Yatra,
- Tocarte – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez C. Tangana
Best Pop Song
- Baloncito viejo – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla y Carlos Vives
- Besos en la frente – Julio Reyes Copello y Fonseca
- Índigo – Édgar Barrera y Camilo
- La guerrilla de la concordia – Jorge Drexler
- Tacones rojos – Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort y Sebastián Yatra
- Mejor Fusión/Interpretación Urbana:Pa mis muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G con Nathy Peluso
- Santo – Christina Aguilera y Ozuna
- Volví – Aventura, Bad Bunny
- Tití me preguntó – Bad Bunny
- This Is Not America – Residente con Ibeyi
Best Reggaeton Interpretation
- Desesperados – Rauw Alejandro y Chencho Corleone
- Envolver – Anitta
- Yonaguni – Bad Bunny
- Nicky Jam: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 41 – Bizarrap & Nicky Jam
- Lo siento BB:/ – Tainy, Bad Bunny y Julieta Venegas
- Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana:Respira – Akapellah
- Trap Cake Vol. 2 – Rauw Alejandro
- Los favoritos 2.5 – Arcángel
- Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny
- Animal – María Becerra
Best Urban Song
- Desesperados – Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarría, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz y Nino Karlo Segarra
- Lo siento BB:/ – Bad Bunny, Tainy y Julieta Venegas
- MAMIII – Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose y Daniel Uribe
- Ojos rojos – Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad y Juan Diego Medina Vélez
- Tití me preguntó – Bad Bunny
Best Alternative Music Album
- The Sacred Leaf – Afro-Andean Funk
- Kick II – Arca
- Deja – Bomba Estéreo
- El disko – Ca7riel
- Motomami – Rosalía
- Mejor Álbum Cantautor:Malvadisco – Caloncho
- Tinta y tiempo – Jorge Drexler
- Agendas vencidas – El David Aguilar
- Marchita – Silvana Estrada
- En lo que llega la primavera – Alex Ferreira
- El viaje – Pedro Guerra
Best New Artist
- Angela Alvarez
- Sofía Campos
- Cande y Paulo
- Clarissa
- Silvana Estrada
- Pol Granch
- Nabález
- Tiare
- Vale
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
- Nicole Zignago