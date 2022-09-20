Bad Bunny Leads Latin Grammy Awards with Ten nominations

Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Bad Bunny leads the Latin Grammy awards, with ten nominations, including two of the most coveted, the Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Mexican composer Édgar Barrera, with nine nominations, and Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro, with eight, are close on his heels in this 23rd edition of the awards that celebrate the best of Latin music.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is competing for Album of the Year with his hit “Un verano sin ti”, while with “Ojitos lindos”, together with the Colombian group Bomba Estéreo”, he competes for Record of the Year, where Rauw Alejandro was also nominated with “Te Felicito”, his ballad with Shakira.

Consolidating the expansion of reggaeton, Alejandro also competes for Song of the Year with “Agua”, together with Daddy Yankee, one of the genre’s major figures who won an exclusive category in this award just two years ago.

Diverse representation

Pop diva Christina Aguilera, Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler and Spain’s Rosalía, the undisputed queen of genre mixing, are tied with seven nominations each.

With her hit “Pa’ mis muchachas” – alongside Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso – Aguilera is competing for Song of the Year, while her production “Aguilera” is in contention for Album of the Year.

“Omgggg!”, celebrated on Instagram the singer-songwriter who in two decades of career collects a gallery of awards, including five Grammy Awards, and a Latin Grammy.

Drexler, winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2005 for “Al otro lado del río”, is nominated for the night’s three main categories with “Tocarte”, together with Spaniard C. Tangana, and “Tinta y tiempo”.

The Uruguayan, who celebrated with a series of tweets posting the clips of each of his indications, also disputes the Best Portuguese-language song, with “Vento sardo”, together with Brazilian star Marisa Monte.

Rosalía also got the three coveted nominations. With her acclaimed “Motomami”, she is up for Album of the Year, while her bachata “La Fama”, together with The Weeknd, and “Hentai” are respectively nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Another highlight of the announcement on Tuesday was the nomination of Brazil’s Anitta for Record of the Year with her hit “Envolver,” which made history by topping Spotify’s global rankings.

The Carioca, who has become a musical sensation on the international scene, is also nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance.

“Our group of nominees reflects the evolution of the Latin Academy as a modern and relevant institution,” in the virtual announcement this Tuesday.

Abud recalled that the institution received more than 18,000 entries for the 53 categories of the award.

The executive thanked the members of the Latin Recording Academy, which, he said, maintains a “diverse representation,” something “fundamental to ensure an integrated and inclusive voting process,” he said.

The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Latin Recording Academy will pay tribute at this ceremony to Spain’s Rosario Flores, Chile’s Myriam Hernandez, Brazil’s Rita Lee, Mexico’s Amanda Miguel and Venezuelan singer-songwriter Yordano by awarding them its gramophone for musical excellence.

Latin Grammy Nominees in Major Categories

These are the nominees in the main categories of the 23rd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, to be held on November 17 in Las Vegas:

Recording of the Year

Castillos de arena – Pablo Alborán

Envolver – Anitta

Pa’lla voy – Marc Anthony

Ojitos lindos – Bad Bunny y Bomba Estéreo

Pegao – Camilo

Tocarte – Jorge Drexler y C. Tangana

Provenza – Karol G

Vale la pena – Juan Luis Guerra

La fama – Rosalía con The Weeknd

Te felicito – Shakira y Rauw Alejandro

Baloncito viejo – Carlos Vives y Camilo

Album of the Year

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pa’lla voy – Marc Anthony

Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Tinta y tiempo – Jorge Drexler

Ya no somos los mismos – Elsa y Elmar

Viajante – Fonseca

Motomami – Rosalía

Sanz – Alejandro Sanz

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra

Song of the Year

A veces bien y a veces mal – Pedro Capó, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martin, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo y Andrés Torres

Agua – Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macías, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas y Daddy Yankee

Algo es mejor – Mon Laferte

Baloncito viejo – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla y Carlos Vives

Besos en la frente – Fonseca y Julio Reyes Copello

Encontrarme – Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez y Mario Demián Jiménez Pérez

Hentai – Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins y Pharrell Williams

Índigo – Édgar Barrera y Camilo

Pa mis muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole y Nathy Peluso

Provenza – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro y Ovy On The Drums

Tacones rojos – Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo y Sebastián Yatra,

Tocarte – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez C. Tangana

Best Pop Song

Baloncito viejo – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla y Carlos Vives

Besos en la frente – Julio Reyes Copello y Fonseca

Índigo – Édgar Barrera y Camilo

La guerrilla de la concordia – Jorge Drexler

Tacones rojos – Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort y Sebastián Yatra

Mejor Fusión/Interpretación Urbana:Pa mis muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G con Nathy Peluso

Santo – Christina Aguilera y Ozuna

Volví – Aventura, Bad Bunny

Tití me preguntó – Bad Bunny

This Is Not America – Residente con Ibeyi

Best Reggaeton Interpretation

Desesperados – Rauw Alejandro y Chencho Corleone

Envolver – Anitta

Yonaguni – Bad Bunny

Nicky Jam: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 41 – Bizarrap & Nicky Jam

Lo siento BB:/ – Tainy, Bad Bunny y Julieta Venegas

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana:Respira – Akapellah

Trap Cake Vol. 2 – Rauw Alejandro

Los favoritos 2.5 – Arcángel

Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny

Animal – María Becerra

Best Urban Song

Desesperados – Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarría, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz y Nino Karlo Segarra

Lo siento BB:/ – Bad Bunny, Tainy y Julieta Venegas

MAMIII – Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose y Daniel Uribe

Ojos rojos – Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad y Juan Diego Medina Vélez

Tití me preguntó – Bad Bunny

Best Alternative Music Album

The Sacred Leaf – Afro-Andean Funk

Kick II – Arca

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

El disko – Ca7riel

Motomami – Rosalía

Mejor Álbum Cantautor:Malvadisco – Caloncho

Tinta y tiempo – Jorge Drexler

Agendas vencidas – El David Aguilar

Marchita – Silvana Estrada

En lo que llega la primavera – Alex Ferreira

El viaje – Pedro Guerra

Best New Artist