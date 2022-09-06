Costa Rica Airfare Deal Alert: Flights starting at $296

With the passing of Labor day, the summer has unofficially come to an end and although you don’t feel it yet, the weather is going to start changing soon and so you may start thinking about flying to Costa Rica for the start of the 2023 or maybe even for next summer!

However, the longer you wait the harder it will be to find cheap airfare to such a popular tourism destinations like Costa Rica. And if you do, by chance, find a great price, you sometimes need to travel quite a distance to get to that airport or decide to pay a very high price for the convenience of flying out of an airport that is closer to home.

The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain airfares between the United States to both San Jose Costa Rica (SJO) and Liberia (LIR) airports, that can be booked for starting at just $296 from some of the main departure cities in the United States.

Make sure you book quickly as the seats at these prices are only going to last for 2 days. If you do book you may want to also look into getting travel insurance as well in case something unforeseen should happen and to protect that good price you found.

There are alot of cities to pick from so don’t limit checking to just the sample cities listed below.

Deal Details

Airlines: American Airlines, Avianca, Delta Airlines, JetBlue and Copa Airlines.

Routes: Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Austin, Washington, D.C., Boston, New Orleans, Baltimore and many cities across the U.S. have routes to the San Jose International Airport (SJO) and Liberia International Airport (LIR).

How to book: Use a website like Google Flights or Expedia to look around and find the cheapest dates and prices. You can also check with the airline directly

Travel dates: Limited availability in October, but mostly from January 2023 through July 2023.

Book by: Within the next 2 days.

Sample Cities and Prices:

Austin (AUS) to San Jose(SJO) starting at $296 on American

New York City’s La Guardia (LGA) to Liberia (LIR), starting at $324 with American

Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National (DCA) to Liberia (LIR), starting at $299 with Delta

Washington, D.C.’s Dulles (IAD) to Liberia (LIR), starting at $299 with Delta

Philadelphia (PHL) to San Jose (SJO), starting at $336 with American

Newark (EWR) to San Jose (SJO) starting at $339 with American

Baltimore (BWI) to San Jose (SJO) starting at $344 with American (Ex: June 28 – Jul 6)

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights (especially from the smaller airports) and could include stops and that its the base fare so their may be extra charges for luggage, seats etc. Other airports with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Also note that prices on Google Flights may differ compared to those advertised on airlines’ websites because of third-party booking sites

Nine airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

Just as a reminder the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) keeps letting everyone know that:

“Since April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners”

For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website.