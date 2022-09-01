Rare “Plato Negro” Snake Species Rescued in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, a rare snake known as the “Plato Negro” or Lachesis melanocephala was found snake in the Rancho Quemado Community of the Osa Peninsula by the Officials of the Osa Conservation Area (ACOSA) of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC). This is a rare, relatively unknown species, endemic to the southern zone.

SINAC mentioned that a sighting of this type is of great relevance to the country. They thanked the community for proceeding correctly and informing the authorities. Experts should always handle these animals to avoid potential problems and ensure the animal’s well-being.

“When encountering wild animals in the city, some people think about rescuing the animal themselves. However, this is a mistake, as the species is unknown and could harm the animal. Authorities should always be alerted, and interactions should be avoided,” explained Rafael Gutiérrez, SINAC Executive Director.

Park rangers from the Golfo Dulce Forest Reserve and ACOSA’s biologist examined the animal and determined it was in optimal condition. It was then released into its habitat.

This is the rarest Lachesis species and can be found in the Osa Peninsula. It’s also believed that the snake is endangered because of deforestation, and few sightings have been recorded.

In addition, SINAC reported that this is one of the largest snakes in Costa Rica, as their approximate length is 200 cm. They feed mainly on small mammals such as rodents and are nocturnal.

Costa Rica is a country known for its rich biodiversity. It is important to recognize the country’s natural wealth to protect it. It is necessary to ensure that the habitat of all species remains suitable for their survival without human alterations.

SINAC reminds everyone that it is possible to report similar wildlife cases or file a complaint by calling 1192 or contacting the nearest regional or sub-regional office.

Additionally, SINAC created the “Costa Rica Silvestre” web page to offer guidance and information on how to proceed when different animal species visit people’s homes.