Costa Rica Publishes Caribbean Cultural Tourism Guide

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Ministry of Culture and Youth published the Caribbean Cultural Tourism Guide.

The guide includes sections such as “10 things every tourist should see and do in the Caribbean”, the importance of cultural heritage, a tourist map, suggestions for cultural tourism activities, gastronomic options, a tour of the most emblematic buildings, historical sites, rural tourism in indigenous villages, emblematic towns, rural tourism inns, protected areas, bird watching, wellness tourism, and must-see beaches.

In addition, there are three mini-guides to Cahuita and Puerto Viejo, Limón, Tortuguero, and Parismina, which show tour contacts and other alternatives in the Caribbean.

Local governments, local tourist guides, business people, the National System of Conservation Areas, and the chambers of tourism helped design this guide to provide tourists with updated and first-hand information at their fingertips and just a click away.

Alberto Lopez, general manager of the ICT, explained that this guide increases travelers’ chances of visiting the area.

“The Caribbean Guide reflects what we establish in the National Tourism Plan, where the growth and improvement of the Costa Rican tourism industry is our main objective. We also promote a resilient activity capable of taking advantage of sustainable tourism and cultural heritage, rediscovering the natural wonders of the province of Limón and the Caribbean flavor, its culture, and history, fused in the gastronomy and artistic expressions,” said Alberto Lopez.

Since December 2020, when the first guides were published, there have been new ones for Turrialba-Jiménez, Sarapiquí, Osa, Los Santos, Monteverde, Guanacaste Sur, Guanacaste Norte, Golfito-Jiménez, Llanueras del Norte.

“With the launch of this new Caribbean tourist guide, as well as the complementary mini-guides, a window opens for the Limón area, which represents a boost in the reactivation of hotels, restaurants, and tour operators. This translates into economic revitalization for the region,” said Kristel Ward Hudson, Vice Minister of Youth.

The Costa Rican Caribbean has magical places to visit, paradisiacal beaches, exuberant nature, and many enchanting sites. Its people, extraordinary culture, and gastronomy make Limón a special place that captures the heart of every visitor.

All guides can be found at: www.ict.go.cr/es/servicios-institucionales/guias-turistico-culturales.htm and www.vamosaturistear.com/turisteando/guia-caribe/