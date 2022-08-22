H&M opens first store in Costa Rica

H&M opened its first store in the country on Saturday, August 20, at 10:00 a.m. in Multiplaza Escazú.

According to a press release from the company, over 1000 people waited in line to get in first when the store opened.

“H&M has opened its doors, and you must visit each department. You will love it!” posted Multiplaza Costa Rica on social media.

The first people in line received prizes: the first one received a ¢175,000 gift card, the second one obtained a ¢140,000 gift card, the third one got a ¢100,000 gift card, and the next 100 customers in line were given a ¢35,000 gift card.

On social media, photos and videos showed enthusiastic consumers at the opening. Many even waited in line to shop at the store.

“We operate in such a way that if you come to the H&M store in Costa Rica, you will have the same experience as if you go to an H&M store in the United States or H&M in Panama. The idea is to maintain the same trends and products,” said Marisol Fernandez, country manager for Costa Rica and Guatemala at H&M.

The 2,150-square-meter store will sell the brand’s collections, which include a wide range of options for women, men, teenagers, and children. It will also feature the H&M Home department.

“At H&M, you can get everything from basics to the latest trends. We will receive products weekly, so there will always be something new.”

The company confirmed that it would maintain the prices offered in the United States. However, 13% Value Added Tax (VAT) will also be charged.

“Bringing fashion and quality at the best price to a new city is always exciting, but the reception we have had in Costa Rica has exceeded all our expectations,” said Jaime Sampol, general manager of Hola Moda.

It is extremely important for the store to maintain competitive prices, as this is something that has always characterized them.

“The items are already labeled with the original price; in some cases, we will win, in other cases, we will lose, but we know that the exchange rate fluctuates a lot in Costa Rica,” Sampol noted.