No menu items!
64.4 F
San Jose
Sunday, August 21, 2022
type here...

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

The Tico Times
By The Tico Times
Apple Computer Patch

Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released Thursday and Wednesday by the tech titan to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

The Tico Times
The Tico Times
Previous articleGuatemala’s opposition newspaper leader arrested in Guatemala

Latest Articles

Popular Reads

© 2022 The Tico Times

Community

News

Support

Services

Never Miss a Story

Sign up for the Weekly Update and get the week'’s biggest stories in your inbox.

Compare