Costa Rica’s National Artist’s Day Celebration

National Artist’s Day is celebrated every August 20, as established in Law No. 8014. This commemoration has been held since the year 2000.

In 2022, the Ministry of Culture and Youth will organize special activities to highlight the contribution to social development and the economic contribution of artists. The Ministry hopes to emphasize the importance of artists for the country’s development.

A series of activities will be offered as part of this celebration. The program includes concerts, exhibitions, plays, and musical and theatrical presentations.

“National Artist’s Day is the ideal opportunity to value the work of women and men who, with great effort, day by day, give us the possibility to be better citizens, to reflect on achieving a fairer, more upright, and more respectful society for others,” expressed the Minister of Culture and Youth.

Today, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the amphitheater Fidel Gamboa of the National Center of Culture (Cenac), the Ministry of Culture and Youth will host an activity featuring music, theater, and dance. Admission is free and open to the public.

“Through their musical, scenic, literary, visual, cinematographic, and other productions, artists transmit various creative elements that shape us as more sensitive individuals… more human. Today is a day to recognize the valuable contribution of artists to the integral development of society and their valuable impulse to the country’s economy,” added Nayuribe Guadamuz.

The Cimarrona Ramonense will give a performance on Saturday August 20, at 2:30pm, at the Centro Cultural e Histórico José Figueres Ferrer, San Ramón, Alajuela.

For theater lovers, there are several options: the play “Paso” by Mabel Marín will be performed from August 18 to 28 at Teatro de La Aduana. General admission tickets cost ₡8.000 and can be purchased at teatromelico.go.cr.

At the 1887 Theater, the play “Three Stories at Midnight and Before the Drinking Stops” by Sharon Cavallini will be staged until Sunday 21. General admission tickets cost ₡8.000 and can be purchased at boleteria.teatromelico.go.cr.

On the other hand, the Limon Concert Band will give a commemorative concert in celebration of the Historic Month of the Afrodescendant and National Artist’s Day, on August 21, 11 a.m., in the gardens of the National Museum of Costa Rica.

In addition, at the Costa Rican Art Museum, there will be a guided tour with a group of artists currently exhibiting their work at the National Visual Arts Salon from 2 p.m. Admission is open to the public.

At the Marina Pez Vela, there will be a Presentation of the SiNEM Music School of Quepos, on August 21, at 3 p.m.

For the complete schedule of activities, please visit the Ministry’s social media networks. The Ministry of Culture invites the public to these activities to celebrate and support Costa Rican artists and enjoy excellent shows.