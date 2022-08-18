Frontier announces direct flights from Atlanta to Costa Rica

Great news for travelers: U.S. airline Frontier announced its new non-stop services from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to the two main air terminals in Costa Rica.

The new routes from Atlanta to Costa Rica are as follows:

San Jose(SJO) twice weekly beginning November 17

Liberia (LIR) one weekly frequency starting December 17

This relevant announcement by the renowned low-cost airline is part of the efforts to reactivate the tourism sector and the ongoing efforts to attract new routes. It also confirms that U.S. travelers have Costa Rica as one of their preferred destinations.

Costa Rica offers multiple outdoor alternatives for enjoying nature and wildlife, water activities, adventure, and adrenaline sports, which tourists love. The country’s culture and commitment to sustainability influence travel preferences and make Costa Rica stand out.

Tourists often choose Costa Rica, motivated by their affinity with nature, environmental preservation, and sustainable tourism.

“Undoubtedly, this announcement evidences the high interest of Frontier Airlines to diversify its connections to Costa Rica to both international airports, Juan Santamaría International Airport and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Atlanta is a city that concentrates many of the tourists with high interest in traveling to our country,” said Hermes Navarro. Head of Investment Attraction of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

Daniel Shurz, Senior Commercial Vice President of Frontier Airlines, was very pleased with the company’s announcement.

“We are committed to Costa Rica and delighted to add travel options from two of its airports.” Atlanta is a very popular U.S. destination, and we are providing access with these twice-weekly nonstop flights, along with a variety of connection opportunities through our extensive network,” he said.

According to ICT data, the United States has the highest number of tourists coming to Costa Rica. In fact, more than 800,000 U.S. tourists visited the country in the first seven months of 2022.

Frontier is known for offering travelers ultra-low fares and will provide U.S. and Costa Rican travelers with convenient and affordable access to Atlanta’s exciting and cosmopolitan city.

Information on costs and schedules can be found on Expedia or by going to the airline direct