Costa Rica Women’s National Team bids farewell to the U-20 World Cup

Costa Rica’s U-20 Women’s National Team played its last game of the World Cup at the National Stadium against Brazil. Las Ticas lost 0-5 against the South American team.

The game was dominated by Brazil, who managed to create several goal chances. They had to win by a large score to secure the group’s top spot.

Genesis Perez, the Costa Rican goalkeeper, blocked a penalty kick. She had been strongly criticized for her mistakes. Nevertheless, she achieved this significant milestone. The fans showed their affection by applauding and shouting for her.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper was widely supported by the Costa Rican fans, who have motivated her in every game.

Unfortunately, the Costa Rican team was defeated in the two previous games, by Australia 1-3, and Spain 0-5. From the beginning, it was clear that Costa Rica’s group would be extremely complicated, as the rivals were very powerful.

“We have walked together during this process, we have fought, we have worked, we have dreamed together. Today we say goodbye to the U20 World Cup not with the desired results but with the experience and faith that great things will come for each of you who gave everything in every training and every game,” said the Costa Rican Football Federation in a message on its social networks.

The Costa Rican players fought in every match, showed courage and passion. Although the odds were against them, they gave their best.

“We are proud of this effort and to see how this group has grown to form a new family, a family that we are sure is just beginning and, in the future, will bring many more joys to Costa Rica because we know of the dedication and love for the national colors,” concluded the Federation.

Costa Rican women’s soccer has been growing and receiving more and more recognition. However, the World Cup shows that a lot of work must be done to compete with the top teams.

The Men’s National Team coach also encouraged the young girls before their final World Cup match.

“I congratulate you because you have made a great effort to make the country look good, and you are doing it. I congratulate you on your bright future; the most important thing is what comes from here on,” said Luis Fernando Suarez.

Los Ticos were present at all the games, chanting the famous ‘oe oe oe ticos ticos’ and cheering on their squad. This was highly appreciated by the players, who thanked the fans.

“Thank you for supporting our National Team in this U-20 World Cup!” said the Federation to the fans.

The players could not hold back their tears. Undoubtedly, it has been an emotional journey for them. For many, it is the first time playing with so many people in the stands, on television, and against such high-level teams. This invaluable opportunity will allow them to gain experience in soccer and life and continue growing to represent the country in the future.

With the support of all of Costa Rica, women’s soccer will continue to thrive and fill everyone with pride.