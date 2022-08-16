Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano National Park Reopens

Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen to visitors on September 1st, maintaining the security measures established by The Central Conservation Area (CCA) of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE).

Some measures established include the accompaniment of certified guides trained in volcanology, personal protective equipment, access to shelters, portable equipment for measuring volcanic gases, and constant communication with competent institutions.

The reopening of this protected wildlife area is based on the criteria given by the OVSICORI – UNA regarding the update of the activity status of the Turrialba Volcano.

“Several improvements have been made in the National Park, including the remodeling of the entrance gate, the visitor’s attention booth, repair of restrooms, construction of railings in the viewpoint area, and seven protected areas from the visitor’s attention booth to the crater viewpoint. Work has also been done to enable the Atlantic trail,” said Rafael Gutierrez Rojas, Deputy Minister of Environment and Executive Director of the National System of Conservation Areas.

For SINAC, the reopening of this Protected Area results in the reactivation of tourism in the area, which generates a positive impact on the economies of the communities near this National Park, allowing small and medium-sized businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the various preventive closures due to volcanic activity to move forward.

“Turrialba Volcano, like other active volcanoes in the country, presents the probability of new unpredictable eruptions. The National Park takes a series of security measures that allow visitors to enjoy this site and its beauty in the best way,” said Renato Sanchez, Regional Director of the Central Conservation Area (ACC-SINAC).

For the authorities, it is important to inform tourists that authorized access to the National Park will be from the Tapojo sector on cantonal route 020, specifically through “Finca Monte Calas.”

In addition, the stay in the area surrounding the craters is limited for safety reasons. It is also important to note that the hike is approximately 8.5 km long, with a high difficulty level. This hike is not recommended for people with mobility, cardiac or respiratory problems, and pregnant women.

To visit the National Park, reservations must be made in advance at www.icetur.com/tours-exclusivos or write to [email protected] for more information.