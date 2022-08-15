Costa Rica will Host a Conference to Attract Investment

Costa Rica will host the Central America Business Conference from August 21 to 23. The government announced this through a press release.

In this meeting, more than 90 transnational companies will participate, which are expected to provide employment opportunities for Costa Ricans.

The conference marks the celebration of the sixteenth anniversary of the Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA), which has been one of the main tools for business between the countries of the region and the U.S.

It’s important to note that the U.S. is the leading trading partner of Costa Rica and the region, as well as the most important source of foreign direct investment.

According to the government, this is one of the positive outcomes of the participation of the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, in the Summit of the Americas.

“This important event in the country seeks to attract investment to generate more employment,” said the Presidential Office.

Marisa Lago, U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade will be speaking at the event. She is the U.S. government’s leader in helping U.S. companies enter or expand in international markets.

“Costa Rica offers an attractive market full of opportunities for U.S. businesses and workers. I thank President Chaves for his partnership and look forward to working together to increase further bilateral trade and investment ties, which will benefit the citizens of both nations,” noted Lago.

Moreover, one of the presentations will target the regional economic perspective, especially the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. Other important subjects will also be analyzed.

Additionally, projects to improve access to opportunities in the region will be discussed, including trends in infrastructure projects in Central America.

Unemployment continues to be one of the biggest problems, and although it has decreased, many people still aren’t employed. Costa Rica and the rest of the region desperately need to create more and better jobs, enabling their economic recovery and providing development opportunities for their citizens.

Recovery from the pandemic has not been easy, which is why this type of initiative is required, as well as the articulated and effective work of the government.