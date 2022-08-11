Costa Ricans show their support for La Sele in U-20 World Cup Debut

The U-20 Women’s World Cup kicked off today in Costa Rica, and the Ticos were present to support La Sele.

Hosting, a World Cup, is not something that happens every day, and Costa Ricans are aware. For Ticos, soccer is a great passion, and supporting La Sele is something that comes with it.

Before the game, fans lined the streets to accompany the players’ bus to the stadium. Once at the National Stadium, the Costa Ricans welcomed them with flags, chants, blue and red smoke bombs, and the ‘oe oe oe ticas.’

In the stadium, the atmosphere was a real party. The stands were practically full. Over twenty-five thousand Costa Ricans were shouting in support of their country.

A tide of red jerseys made the Costa Rican players feel supported. The Ticos transmitted love and energy to the team, who ran after every ball and gave all they had in the match.

Fans from all over the country were present. For example, a fan who lives in Siquirres traveled to La Sabana to watch the game. She was accompanied by her children, who were also excited.

“I like soccer and had always wanted to come to the stadium. I took the chance to come to see the debut and the inauguration. The opportunity to be in a World Cup is significant,” the fan said.

Another couple traveled from Quepos. After a three-hour trip, they managed to arrive in San José and enjoy the match. They asked for time off from work as they did not want to miss the National Team’s debut.

“We came from Quepos because we want to support the Women’s National Team. It’s a FIFA World Cup, and we have to encourage them. We’ve got to show up, so they choose us to host more World Cups because all this boosts the economy,” the supporter commented.

Alexandra Pinell made the whole stadium shake with an incredible goal. A shot from the outside drove the crowd wild, as they could not believe what a magnificent goal they were seeing. The players and coaching staff also went absolutely mad and celebrated big time.

Even though Australia pulled a come-back, the fans were still chanting and cheering non-stop.

Although the result was not the desired one, the Costa Rican U-20 National Team competed and left heart and soul in the field. The significant growth and talent of the Costa Rican players are also evident.

The big winner is undoubtedly women’s soccer, which has been rising and given the value it deserves.