Costa Rica is ready for the U-20 Women’s World Cup

The U20 Women’s World Cup will kick off on August 10. Costa Rica has been honored to be the host country of this celebration.

The matches will be played at the Estadio Nacional, in La Sabana, and at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, in Alajuela. These were the venues selected by FIFA.

Groups are divided as follows:

Group A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain, Brazil.

Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico.

Group C: France, Nigeria, Canada, Korea.

Group D: Japan, Netherlands, Ghana, USA.

La Sele will debut this Wednesday against Australia at the National Stadium at 8 p.m. The second match will be against Spain on August 13 and finally against Brazil on August 16.

Match tickets cost between $5 and $10. They can be purchased at FIFA website. Tickets are still available and are expected to sell out as the date approaches.

“The sale has been moving. We, Ticos, leave things until the last minute; the prices are very accessible. The girls need the support of the fans. We know what a full Estadio Nacional means to a national team. We need that extra boost and adrenaline for the girls,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, President of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation.

Costa Rican players are delighted to participate in this competition. For them, playing in the World Cup is a dream they are about to fulfill.

“I can’t explain the excitement; it’s something we have worked for a long time, for which we have dreamed, and to have a World Cup at home is important for us; it is a joy, a privilege, but it is also a responsibility, and that’s why we will try to give our best,” said player Maria Paula Salas.

“Playing in my first World Cup is something incredible. Having the World Cup here, at home, with a U-20 team, is vital for my personal growth,” she added.

Shirley Cruz, Costa Rica’s historical player, asks fans to pack the stadiums and support the national team.

“I hope Costa Rica, as a country, will embrace this World Cup to support them 100%,” Cruz said.

This World Cup is a unique opportunity for fans to see young talent. Many players are already playing soccer professionally and in top teams.

Costa Rica is a country that loves and enjoys soccer. Undoubtedly, the Ticos will make the World Cup a party and will enjoy watching the young talents of the country and the whole world.