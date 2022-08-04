Costa Rica’s New Cultural Tourism Guide of the Northern Plains

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute and the Ministry of Culture and Youth designed a guide for tourists called “Cultural Tourist Guide of the Northern Plains.”

“The Northern Plains offer a wide range of activities and alternatives for tourists; its extensive and inexhaustible list includes national parks such as the Tenorio and Arenal volcanoes, its wetlands, as well as a variety of adventure activities, wellness, bird watching, relaxation, rural tourism, traditional gastronomy, culture, history and a recognized natural wealth,” the guide states.

This is an interactive brochure that includes the activities that can be done in Guatuso, Los Chiles, San Carlos, and Upala. It also contains special sections for Bijagua, Caño Negro, and La Fortuna communities.

Said guide is part of an inter-institutional effort between the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), the System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), the Ministry of Culture and Youth, municipalities, chambers of tourism, tourism entrepreneurs, and tour guides, and non-governmental organizations.

National and foreign tourists can have comprehensive and accessible information and learn about the area’s beauty and the available tours.

William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism, highlighted the importance of having this guide to facilitate the visit of tourists and provide unique travel experiences.

“With this material, traveling and discovering Costa Rica’s natural charms will be more enriching. Tourists will also carry out activities that will activate the tourism industry while learning more about our culture, gastronomy, and history,” he mentioned.

Nayuribe Guadamuz, Minister of Culture and Youth, this guide is very important for the cultural and tourism sector, as it will boost tourism.

“For the Ministry of Culture and Youth, this alliance between the tourism and cultural sector is fundamental. It highlights each region’s cultural wealth, traditions, and tourist attractions. Also, a better service is provided for national and international tourists,” she commented.

Ruth Alfaro, head of the ICT’s Development Department, explained that the Northern Plains offer a wide range of activities such as ecotourism, adventure, rural tourism, wellness and health, visits to indigenous peoples, or simply leisure and relaxation.

The guide has sections such as “10 things every tourist must do and see”; a cultural calendar with monthly activities in each area, such as civic festivals, carnivals, and international festivals.

It also includes a tourist and cultural map of the area, emblematic towns, cultural heritage, the history of each site, historical buildings to visit, music, local characters, information on hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, the gastronomy of each place, artistic groups, wellness tourism, protected areas and national parks, beaches, agricultural farms, the historical legacy of the region, rural tourism, among other details.

The guides in Spanish can be downloaded from the ICT and from the VamosTuristear websites