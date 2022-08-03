Tropical wave causes damage in Costa Rica

Tropical wave number 23 entered Costa Rica on Tuesday. As of today, it has generated at least 48 incidents in approximately 13 cantons throughout Costa Rica. Heavy rains and flooding problems have been reported.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) explained that the most significant impact occurred in the province of Limón, where 12 of the accidents were recorded in Siquirres and another 20 in Pocococí.

“We will maintain the green alert throughout the national territory, except in the southern Caribbean,” said Jorge Rovira, director of Risk Management of the CNE.

Additionally, a landslide occurred in Cerro Plano, Monteverde. Following the incident, a child and a woman required medical attention and were both taken to a local clinic. They are both in stable condition.

“Remember that it will continue to rain and soils are saturated, so we call for caution and vigilance, especially in vulnerable sectors that presented incidents in the last hours,” added Jorge Rovira, director of Risk Management of the CNE.

On the other hand, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) indicated that rainy conditions would continue due to the proximity of the intertropical convergence zone.

“During the afternoon, there will be downpours and thunderstorms in the Pacific,” said the National Meteorological Institute.

The institution also mentioned that these weather conditions would likely be experienced in the Central Valley. In Reserva El Ceibo in La Virgen de Sarapiqui, Heredia, the heaviest rains were experienced on Tuesday.

Route 32 was affected by landslides. The road hazard occurred one kilometer from the bridge over the Pacuare river, between Siquirres and Batán.

Local authorities also warned about various problems in the Siquirres area.

“There are several sectors of Siquirres where rains are causing serious flooding in homes and creeks. Please stay away from rivers, places prone to landslides or near trees” indicated the Municipality of Siquirres.

Authorities ask the population to be vigilant of weather conditions and to report any emergency to 911.