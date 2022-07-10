Costa Rica’s 2022 Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo

The Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation organized an unforgettable event: The 2022 Presidential Fishing Rodeo, specially designed for fishing enthusiasts.

Based on this excellent fishing and a desire to get back to the basics with a fun tournament, the Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation has recently announced its latest event.

Playa Flamingo is the ideal destination to enjoy a beautiful day of fishing. The warm weather, the breeze, and the crystal-clear water are the perfect complement to make this event unforgettable. With its white sand beach, new luxurious marina, and lovely surrounding nature, it is one of Costa Rica’s jewels.

At Flamingo, all three species of marlin (blue, black, and striped), sailfish, tuna, wahoo, and mahi-mahi, roosterfish, jacks, grouper, and snapper are found.

The Fishing Tournament

The 2022 Presidential Fishing Rodeo will take place from August 5-7 at Marina Flamingo, Flamingo Beach, Guanacaste. The event is organized by The Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

For the offshore division, the entry fee is $600.00 per team. All billfish, dorado, tuna, and wahoo species are eligible for prizes.

On the other hand, for the inshore division, the entry fee is $200.00 per team of 4. and $250.00 for a group of 6 anglers. Dorado, tuna, wahoo, snapper, and roosterfish are eligible for prizes.

It is important to note that a release verification will be done with a cell phone video. Said video must be without interruption showing the angler hooked up and fighting the fish, the release, and the fish swimming away.

On August 5, the early registration will begin at Marie’s restaurant. It will be open from 3 to 5 pm.

The final registration will be done on august 6 from 6 to 8 pm, along with a welcome cocktail party. At 7 pm, Marie’s Restaurant will host a rules meeting. Participants can enjoy complimentary snacks, a cash bar, live music, and dancing.

The competitors will enjoy fishing on August 6 and 7. The Weigh Station and the scorecard collection will be available at Marina Flamingo VIP Area.

To close off this magnificent event, there will be an award ceremony on August 7. Also, Hemingway’s will host a Conservation Auction at the sailing club. This Auction will benefit Costa Rica’s conservation efforts, as well as Abriendo Mentes (Opening Minds), which is an organization that works towards establishing stable communities in Guanacaste through education and development.

For the prizes, the following species will be considered: dorado, tuna, and Wahoo, with a minimum length of 25 inches. Sailfish, marlin, roosterfish, and cubera snapper will also be considered (release only). For the competition, each boat must have a measuring tape.

Also, trophies will be awarded for: top Offshore Boat, top Inshore Boat, heaviest Fish of Each Species, Top Family, Top Male Angler, Top Female Angler, and Top Three Junior Girls and Boys.

Far beyond the prizes, it will be an experience full of memorable memories, laughter, and good times with family and friends.

“The tournament will also benefit marine conservation in Costa Rica and a local charity called Abriendo Mentes, a nonprofit organization to help assist people in that part of Costa Rica to have access to enhanced education and employment opportunities,” commented the event hosts.

In addition, the Presidential Challenge series is dedicated to the conservation and protection of billfish and inshore gamefish.

“The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event,” explained the hosts.

The Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, Inc. is an independent, non-profit corporation. It is permanently dedicated and organized exclusively for educational, scientific, and charitable purposes.

As part of its main activities, it investigates and researches the marine environment, particularly the billfish, as it affects the fishery in the United States and elsewhere, and disseminates the information thus obtained.

The Foundation also develops and implements programs for the conservation and improvement of the fishery.

It coordinates with other governmental and non-governmental groups and supports conservation and education efforts worldwide.

All tournaments organized by this company have two goals:

Promoting sportfishing-related tourism

Raising money for charitable organizations specializing in protecting gamefish

With two and a half decades under its belt, the Presidential Challenge Conservation Series, in association with the Presidential Challenge Charitable Foundation, has achieved incredible milestones in sport fishing.

By joining this tournament, participants will spend a few days soaking up the beauty of Costa Rica’s beaches, experiencing the stunning new Flamingo Marina, enjoying fishing, and having the chance to win prizes, all while contributing to a great cause such as conservation and development of local communities.