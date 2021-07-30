  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

‘The pandemic is not over’ as Costa Rica passes new death milestone

July 30, 2021
People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at a health center in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 18, 2021.

People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at a health center in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 18, 2021. ( (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Costa Rica has surpassed 5,000 total deaths related to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official sources.

The Health Ministry tallies 5,013 deaths related to the disease. More than half (2,828) have occurred in 2021, including nearly 1,000 since June 1.

“Costa Rica reaches 5,000 deaths from Covid-19. Very sad and painful news,” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on social media. “In their memory and in solidarity with all the people who have lost a loved one to this pandemic, we must continue to take care of ourselves.

“While we are moving toward herd immunity, it is not yet time to let our guard down. We continue to report more than 1,000 cases a day and totaling more than 400,000 cases reminds us of this.

“Let’s keep protecting ourselves: the pandemic is NOT over.”

The average number of daily deaths related to Covid-19 has dropped significantly in July (12) compared to the peak in May and June (23.5).

These deaths are considered “related to” Covid-19 until further analysis confirms the cause of death; historically, 90% of deaths “related to” the disease are ultimately attributed to the virus.

About 16% of Costa Rica’s population has been fully vaccinated, while 46% have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer formulas. Serious vaccine side effects are exceedingly rare, the Health Ministry says.

The average age of ICU patients with Covid-19 has dropped to 49 years old, down from 60 years old in January.

Related posts:

  1. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 15.7%, the highest in its history
  2. Unions and municipalities protest in Costa Rica against pandemic spending cuts
  3. Costa Rica proposes reducing salaries of Central American Bank directors

You may be interested

Costa Rica dropping insurance requirement for vaccinated travelers
Costa Rica
304 views
Costa Rica
304 views

Costa Rica dropping insurance requirement for vaccinated travelers

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 30, 2021

As of Sunday, Costa Rica will stop requiring a health insurance policy for minors and for adults who have been…

Hundreds flee Venezuela each day despite border closures
Latin America
4190 views
Latin America
4190 views

Hundreds flee Venezuela each day despite border closures

Alina DIESTE / AFP - July 30, 2021

Between 700 and 900 people flee Venezuela daily despite the closure of the South American country's borders due to the…

US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold Cup final
Costa Rica
263 views
Costa Rica
263 views

US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold Cup final

AFP - July 29, 2021

Defending champion Mexico and host United States will attempt to advance to the Gold Cup football finals with triumphs in…

LATEST NEWS

Planes at SJO in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica dropping insurance requirement for vaccinated travelers

 - Jul 30, 2021
Latin America

Hundreds flee Venezuela each day despite border closures

 - Jul 30, 2021
USA vs Guyana at the Gold Cup 2019
Costa Rica

US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold Cup final

 - Jul 29, 2021
A DHL flight with a shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives at Juan Santamaría International Airport on February 17, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica receives 480,000 more vaccines today

 - Jul 29, 2021
A Bailey bridge on Route 36 near Penshurst, Limon, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Route 36 bridge has opened

 - Jul 29, 2021
Damage at a bridge on Route 36 in the Costa Rican Caribbean.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins evaluating flooding damage

 - Jul 29, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports