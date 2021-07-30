‘The pandemic is not over’ as Costa Rica passes new death milestone

Costa Rica has surpassed 5,000 total deaths related to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official sources.

The Health Ministry tallies 5,013 deaths related to the disease. More than half (2,828) have occurred in 2021, including nearly 1,000 since June 1.

“Costa Rica reaches 5,000 deaths from Covid-19. Very sad and painful news,” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on social media. “In their memory and in solidarity with all the people who have lost a loved one to this pandemic, we must continue to take care of ourselves.

“While we are moving toward herd immunity, it is not yet time to let our guard down. We continue to report more than 1,000 cases a day and totaling more than 400,000 cases reminds us of this.

“Let’s keep protecting ourselves: the pandemic is NOT over.”

The average number of daily deaths related to Covid-19 has dropped significantly in July (12) compared to the peak in May and June (23.5).

These deaths are considered “related to” Covid-19 until further analysis confirms the cause of death; historically, 90% of deaths “related to” the disease are ultimately attributed to the virus.

About 16% of Costa Rica’s population has been fully vaccinated, while 46% have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer formulas. Serious vaccine side effects are exceedingly rare, the Health Ministry says.

The average age of ICU patients with Covid-19 has dropped to 49 years old, down from 60 years old in January.