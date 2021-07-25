  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica celebrates Guanacaste Day (Annexation of Nicoya)

July 25, 2021
Nicoya's iconic colonial church is more than 400 years old.

Nicoya's iconic colonial church is more than 400 years old and often the site of important gatherings. (Andrés Madrigal/The Tico Times)

This story was first published in 2013. Costa Rica this year has moved the day off for Guanacaste Day to Monday, July 26.

Guanacaste Day is celebrated annually in Costa Rica on July 25.

The holiday commemorates Costa Rica’s annexation of Nicoya from Nicaragua in 1824.

This year marks the 197th anniversary of the historic annexation, and because some of the reasons may be lost in the celebration, we’d like to remind you of some facts surrounding the important holiday.

Origin of Nicoya 

The word “Nicoya” seems to have originated from the cacique Nicoa, in the Nahuatl language of the Aztec Nahua peoples, who came from the area of today’s Mexico, and traveled south to Guanacaste. 

History of the Nicoya Territory 

The original territory of Nicoya referred to land between La Flor River and Lake Nicaragua to the northeast, and to the south, the Gulf of Nicoya, Tempisque River, Salto River and a part of the source of the Desaguadero River.

In 1820, the independent Nicoya Territory joined with Costa Rica to have a large enough population to send a representative to the Cádiz Cortes in Spain. They chose Costa Rican politician and Presbyterian Florencio del Castillo.

In 1812, the Spanish Constitution divided the Kingdom of Guatemala into separate territories. One of those territories was Nicoya, which today forms part of Guanacaste. When Central America declared its independence from Spain in 1821, political problems began dividing the separate provinces, or territories.

In Nicaragua’s case, the state was marked by internal problems, and a degree of hostility existed toward the Nicoyans. Because of those relations, residents of Nicoya more closely identified with Costa Rica, particularly because of Nicoya’s proximity to the Costa Rican villages of Puntarenas, Esparza, Bagaces and Cañas.

One month after Costa Rica obtained its independence, the country established its legal framework through the Concordia Pact, a provisional constitution. Later, the country’s first constitution was adopted, and Juan Mora Fernández became Costa Rica’s first head of state.

At the time, Costa Rica benefitted from a climate of stability and political security, efficient administration of justice, trade relations already established with Nicoya and rich and fertile land and climate.

The Annexation

Because of this cordial relationship, the Costa Rican government formally invited Nicoya residents to join this country via the first Nicoya mayor, Cupertino Briceño. At the time, Costa Rica was not yet a republic, so legislators presented a formal petition to the General Congress of Guatemala, with all the necessary documents and signatures.

Because of Nicoya’s location, argued area residents, it would be easier to join with Costa Rica than continue under the relationship with Guatemala, which was much further to the north.

On July 25, 1824, Costa Rica’s annexation of Nicoya became official. In 1848, the territory officially became a Costa Rican province with four cantons: Nicoya, Santa Cruz, Bagaces and Cañas. Today, Guanacaste has 11 cantons.

Origin of the Name Guanacaste

The province of Guanacaste takes its name from a large tree that was located in the area of today’s central park in Liberia, the capital of Guanacaste province. The word Guanacaste comes from the Nahuatl language, Quaiti (tree) and Nacaztli (ear).

Benefits of the Annexation

Today, Guanacaste is an important producer of rice, sugar cane, sorghum and other crops. Livestock is also raised on many area farms. It is one of Costa Rica’s most important tourism destinations, earning the nickname the “Gold Coast of Central America.”

Since the annexation, Guanacaste’s population has continued growing, and it has become an important economic pillar in the country. Costa Rican culture is enriched by the cultural contributions of Guanacaste, including Tico snacks like tortillas and bizcochos, small, crispy, donut-like treats.

Costa Rican music has been heavily influenced by Guanacaste folkloric music, including songs like “El Torito,” “Pasión,” “Amor de Temporada,” “Luna Liberiana” and “Pampa.”

Instruments from the province include quijongs (a stringed bow and gourd), tambores (drums), ocarinas (small ceramic flute), marimbas and other popular instruments. Guanacaste also produced many fascinating stories and legends. Without a doubt, as the popular phrase notes, Guanacaste is “part of the homeland by choice.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations this year are being held virtually.

 

Related posts:

  1. PHOTOS: Guanacaste celebrates 192 years of being part of Costa Rica
  2. Costa Rica celebrates Guanacaste Day
  3. Costa Rica celebrates Guanacaste Day (Annexation of Nicoya)

You may be interested

Updates on Costa Rica’s flood recovery efforts
Costa Rica
289 views
Costa Rica
289 views

Updates on Costa Rica’s flood recovery efforts

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 27, 2021

These are the latest updates from Costa Rican authorities on disaster-recovery efforts underway after flooding destroyed homes and key infrastructure…

Route 36 bridge not expected until Wednesday
Costa Rica
292 views
Costa Rica
292 views

Route 36 bridge not expected until Wednesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 26, 2021

A bridge reestablishing transit on Route 36 near Penshurst, Limón, isn't expected to be ready until Wednesday, authorities now say.…

Brisa Hennessy reaches quarterfinals in Olympic surfing
Costa Rica
124 views
Costa Rica
124 views

Brisa Hennessy reaches quarterfinals in Olympic surfing

The Tico Times - July 26, 2021

Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy has reached the quarterfinals of the women's shortboard at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The…

LATEST NEWS

Visit of first lady Claudia Dobles to Turrialba for weather emergency care, Turrialba, Cartago. July 26, 2021.
Costa Rica

Updates on Costa Rica’s flood recovery efforts

 - Jul 27, 2021
Damage at a bridge on Route 36 in the Costa Rican Caribbean.
Costa Rica

Route 36 bridge not expected until Wednesday

 - Jul 26, 2021
The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in July and August 2021.
Costa Rica

Brisa Hennessy reaches quarterfinals in Olympic surfing

 - Jul 26, 2021
USA vs Guyana at the Gold Cup 2019
Costa Rica

Costa Rica out of Gold Cup as Canada & USA reach semifinals

 - Jul 26, 2021
Damage at a bridge on Route 36 in the Costa Rican Caribbean.
Costa Rica

More than 3,000 in shelters after floods in Costa Rica

 - Jul 26, 2021
Guatemala

Anti-graft investigator flees Guatemala to ‘safeguard his life’

 - Jul 25, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports