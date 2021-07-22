CNE places all of Costa Rica under weather alert
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday placed Costa Rica under weather alerts due to heavy and persistent rainfall.
A Green Alert is informative and precautionary, while a Yellow Alert asks citizens to prepare for the impact of a weather event.
The Orange Alert, in the Huetar Norte and Caribbean regions, plus the canton of Turrialba, indicates there may be localized evacuations or emergency-response efforts in those areas.
Click here to read more about the color-coded alert levels.
Thursday’s alert reads as follows:
Due to the constant rains of the last hours, the CNE has updated the status of the Alerts:
ORANGE ALERT for:
- Caribbean
- North Zone
- Canton of Turrialba
YELLOW ALERT for:
- Central Valley
GREEN ALERT for:
- North pacific
- Central Pacific
- South Pacific
The population, mainly those who live in risk areas, are reminded to stay informed and only abide by the messages that are disseminated by official instances at the national, regional and municipal levels.
The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) forecasts “very rainy conditions” on Friday, particularly in the Caribbean, Northern Zone and mountainous regions of the country.
