  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

How Could Costa Rica Benefit from Legalizing Online Gambling?

July 15, 2021

()

In Costa Rica, it is currently illegal for residents to engage in online gambling. However, operators in the country are able to offer their services to offshore customers. For the most part, though, the iGaming industry is underdeveloped and unregulated.

Resultantly, Costa Rica’s government is missing out on a number of different benefits for its country. We are going to be discussing some of these advantages in our article today. If you’re interested in the topic and want to find out more, then continue reading!

Boosting the Economy

The economy in Costa Rica is relatively stable, but the unemployment rate is high, being 11.49% back in 2019. There are several ways that legalising online gambling in the country could help to boost the economy. For starters, a new industry would result in more employment opportunities.

New businesses could start to open, creating jobs to rectify the high unemployment rates. As there are so many subsets of iGaming, from online slots to sports betting, hundreds of companies could be established.

In addition to this, the government would be able to generate some extra income for the country – especially if operators from different countries wanted to offer their services to Costa Rican customers. All in all, there are some great economic benefits from legalising online gambling in the country.

Tackling the Clandestine Market

A major problem in Costa Rica at the moment is the clandestine online gambling market. Residents in the country are prevented from betting on any games with random outcomes. Unfortunately, this causes them to seek out opportunities in the clandestine market.

This means that players are at a much higher risk of being financially exploited. What’s more, the environment of the clandestine market is highly dangerous, being unregulated and unsupervised. It is not uncommon for players to become hurt. By legalising online gambling in Costa Rica, the prevalence of illegal activity should decrease.

Better Protection of Players

Following on from the previous paragraph, legalising iGaming in Costa Rica would make it much easier to protect players from gambling-related harm. In addition to having laws to prevent the exploitation of customers, regulatory bodies would come on board. These agencies would help to create and enforce high standards for the iGaming sector.

For example, they might develop responsible gambling provisions or provide accreditation. Furthermore, online security would be put into place with a regulated online gambling market. This prevents people from having their money stolen by cybercriminals when they place a bet on the internet. Last but not least, casino operators usually have responsible gambling tools on their websites.

These can help customers to stay within their bankroll or detect when somebody is showing signs of addiction, so interventions can be made. All of these things would help to create a much safer environment for players in Costa Rica.

These are some of the main ways that Costa Rica could benefit from legalizing online gambling. Not only could players be better protected, but the economy significantly boosted.

The views and opinions expressed in this advertorial are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Tico Times

Related posts:

  1. Powerball’s $184 million jackpot could be won from Costa Rica this Wednesday! Will it be you?
  2. Mega Millions is doing it again – offering a jackpot worth $515 million!
  3. Local Keeps introduces Costa Rican artisans to the world

You may be interested

Where to get a vaccine in Costa Rica this weekend
Costa Rica
16 views
Costa Rica
16 views

Where to get a vaccine in Costa Rica this weekend

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2021

Several public and private institutions across Costa Rica will offer Covid-19 vaccines this weekend, no appointment necessary. The move is…

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory
Costa Rica
177 views
Costa Rica
177 views

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national soccer team can secure their spot in the knockout stage of the Gold Cup with…

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega
Latin America
132 views
Latin America
132 views

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

AFP - July 15, 2021

Canada on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on 15 Nicaraguan officials close to President Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia…

LATEST NEWS

Coronavirus vaccines. Stock photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Where to get a vaccine in Costa Rica this weekend

 - Jul 15, 2021
Celso Borges and Costa Rica during a Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe.
Costa Rica

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory

 - Jul 15, 2021
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Latin America

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

 - Jul 15, 2021
Tico Times #TBT

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption

 - Jul 15, 2021
Fishing

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

 - Jul 15, 2021
Costa Rica officially joined the OECD on May 25, 2021.
Costa Rica

Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resigns

 - Jul 15, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports