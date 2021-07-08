TBT: When Bocas del Toro was part of Costa Rica
Look closely at this mid-1800s map of Costa Rica, and you might spot some major differences.
For one, there’s no Lake Arenal — that didn’t exist until the 1970s, when Costa Rica flooded the land to build a hydroelectric dam.
But perhaps more notably, Costa Rica’s southern border extends quite a bit farther in the map than it does in present day, encompassing what is now the popular tourist destination of Bocas del Toro.
What happened? It’s a long and complicated story, but in summary:
After Central American independence in 1821, Costa Rica — then part of the Federal Republic of Central America — occupied the area as part of its land. New Granada (comprising modern-day Panama, Colombia and Ecuador) viewed this as an incursion on its territory and retaliated by sending soldiers and later establishing Bocas del Toro as a canton.
Naturally, this angered Costa Rica, which considered the response as a usurpation. Costa Rica continued to claim ownership of the land, and territory disputes even led to a small war in 1921.
It took until 1941 for a treaty to be ratified by both Panama and Costa Rica, ending the decades of political dispute and solidifying the modern-day borders.
You may be interested
Costa Rica unemployment rate at 17.7%Alejandro Zúñiga - July 8, 2021
Unemployment in Costa Rica was 17.7% in the moving quarter from March to May 2021, according to the National Institute…
Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central AmericaAFP and The Tico Times - July 7, 2021
A power outage affected a large part of Honduras and Nicaragua on Wednesday, while the rest of the Central American…
Haiti president assassinated at home, wife woundedRobenson GEFFRARD | AFP - July 7, 2021
Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early Wednesday in a gun attack at their private residence,…