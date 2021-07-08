  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

TBT: When Bocas del Toro was part of Costa Rica

July 8, 2021
An 1800s map of Costa Rica

An 1800s map of Costa Rica, as it appeared in an 1851 book. (Pubic Domain)

Look closely at this mid-1800s map of Costa Rica, and you might spot some major differences.

For one, there’s no Lake Arenal — that didn’t exist until the 1970s, when Costa Rica flooded the land to build a hydroelectric dam.

But perhaps more notably, Costa Rica’s southern border extends quite a bit farther in the map than it does in present day, encompassing what is now the popular tourist destination of Bocas del Toro.

What happened? It’s a long and complicated story, but in summary:

After Central American independence in 1821, Costa Rica — then part of the Federal Republic of Central America — occupied the area as part of its land. New Granada (comprising modern-day Panama, Colombia and Ecuador) viewed this as an incursion on its territory and retaliated by sending soldiers and later establishing Bocas del Toro as a canton.

Naturally, this angered Costa Rica, which considered the response as a usurpation. Costa Rica continued to claim ownership of the land, and territory disputes even led to a small war in 1921.

It took until 1941 for a treaty to be ratified by both Panama and Costa Rica, ending the decades of political dispute and solidifying the modern-day borders.

Related posts:

  1. TBT: When Bocas del Toro was part of Costa Rica
  2. TBT: Abraham Lincoln’s letter to Costa Rica
  3. TBT: Costa Rica’s imposing Rio Grande railway bridge

You may be interested

Costa Rica unemployment rate at 17.7%
Costa Rica
2925 views
Costa Rica
2925 views

Costa Rica unemployment rate at 17.7%

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 8, 2021

Unemployment in Costa Rica was 17.7% in the moving quarter from March to May 2021, according to the  National Institute…

Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America
Central America
1722 views
Central America
1722 views

Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America

AFP and The Tico Times - July 7, 2021

A power outage affected a large part of Honduras and Nicaragua on Wednesday, while the rest of the Central American…

Haiti president assassinated at home, wife wounded
Haiti
2558 views
Haiti
2558 views

Haiti president assassinated at home, wife wounded

Robenson GEFFRARD | AFP - July 7, 2021

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early Wednesday in a gun attack at their private residence,…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Costa Rica unemployment rate at 17.7%

 - Jul 08, 2021
Electricity plant
Central America

Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America

 - Jul 07, 2021
The flag of Haiti
Haiti

Haiti president assassinated at home, wife wounded

 - Jul 07, 2021
Bryan Oviedo goal for Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup

 - Jul 07, 2021
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

Small decline in Covid cases, but hospitalizations still high in Costa Rica

 - Jul 07, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica hopes to expand vaccine access by end of month

 - Jul 07, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports