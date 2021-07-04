  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Happy Fourth of July from The Tico Times

July 4, 2021

(Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Happy Fourth of July from all of us at The Tico Times!

Break out your red, white and blue, and rehearse the “U-S-A!” chant, because on Independence Day, unhealthy amounts of patriotism are not only acceptable but expected.

On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence of the United States, declaring that the 13 colonies free from Great Britain:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

The United States was (and remains) a flawed country. On July 4, we celebrate not only the country’s independence, but the people who fought — and continue to fight — for its ongoing betterment.

Whether you’re in the United States or Costa Rica, today we wish you a very happy Fourth of July.

U.S. Embassy hosting virtual celebration

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica is hosting a virtual celebration tonight at 7 p.m. Follow the event on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page.

There will be no fireworks show at Avenida Escazú for the second year running.

Other options in Costa Rica

Some restaurants in Costa Rica are serving U.S. American cuisine on this 4th of July.

One notable example is Marina Pez Vela in Quepos, which houses a variety of restaurants. This afternoon, it will have live music and themed meals. Los Sueños will have a similar setup, while Margaritaville in Flamingo, Guanacaste is throwing a barbecue party.

For a taste of home, most grocery stores sell hot dogs and imported U.S. beers. Today only, a Budweiser is superior to Imperial.

And if you’re not yet in Costa Rica, some airlines (like Southwest) are offering Independence Day deals. After all, there are few things more American than good, old-fashioned capitalism … and meddling in a country that isn’t yours.

Happy July 4th!

Related posts:

  1. What to do on the 4th of July in Costa Rica
  2. Happy Fourth of July from The Tico Times
  3. What to do on the 4th of July in Costa Rica

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano: An Unforgettable Video
video
6998 views
video
6998 views

Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano: An Unforgettable Video

The Tico Times - July 4, 2021

If your daily experience of Costa Rica's Turrialba Volcano, like that of many residents of central Costa Rica, consists of…

Dueling anthems: ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ and ‘Hermosa Bandera’
Arts and Culture
5050 views
Arts and Culture
5050 views

Dueling anthems: ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ and ‘Hermosa Bandera’

Robert Isenberg - July 4, 2021

Here’s how the story goes: In 1852, President Juan Rafael Mora Porras was about to receive delegates from Great Britain…

Surf Sunday: Watch ‘Endless Summer II,’ A film that popularized Tamarindo
Surfing
5025 views
Surfing
5025 views

Surf Sunday: Watch ‘Endless Summer II,’ A film that popularized Tamarindo

The Tico Times - July 4, 2021

Robert August is one of the world’s best-known surfers. As a teenager in 1966, he and Mike Hynson traveled the…

LATEST NEWS

Turrialba Volcano
video

Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano: An Unforgettable Video

 - Jul 04, 2021
The Costa Rican and U.S. flags flying side-by-side.
Arts and Culture

Dueling anthems: ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ and ‘Hermosa Bandera’

 - Jul 04, 2021
Surfing

Surf Sunday: Watch ‘Endless Summer II,’ A film that popularized Tamarindo

 - Jul 04, 2021
Travel & Tourism

7 Reasons why Costa Rica is the Perfect Vacation Destination for a Student

 - Jul 03, 2021
Arts & Culture

Costa Rica archaeologists in awe as Brooklyn Museum returns 1,305 artifacts

 - Jul 03, 2021
Real estate

Selling Your Home in Costa Rica? Why not get the max?

 - Jul 03, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports