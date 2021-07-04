Happy Fourth of July from The Tico Times

Happy Fourth of July from all of us at The Tico Times!

Break out your red, white and blue, and rehearse the “U-S-A!” chant, because on Independence Day, unhealthy amounts of patriotism are not only acceptable but expected.

On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence of the United States, declaring that the 13 colonies free from Great Britain:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

The United States was (and remains) a flawed country. On July 4, we celebrate not only the country’s independence, but the people who fought — and continue to fight — for its ongoing betterment.

Whether you’re in the United States or Costa Rica, today we wish you a very happy Fourth of July.

U.S. Embassy hosting virtual celebration

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica is hosting a virtual celebration tonight at 7 p.m. Follow the event on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page.

There will be no fireworks show at Avenida Escazú for the second year running.

Other options in Costa Rica

Some restaurants in Costa Rica are serving U.S. American cuisine on this 4th of July.

One notable example is Marina Pez Vela in Quepos, which houses a variety of restaurants. This afternoon, it will have live music and themed meals. Los Sueños will have a similar setup, while Margaritaville in Flamingo, Guanacaste is throwing a barbecue party.

For a taste of home, most grocery stores sell hot dogs and imported U.S. beers. Today only, a Budweiser is superior to Imperial.

And if you’re not yet in Costa Rica, some airlines (like Southwest) are offering Independence Day deals. After all, there are few things more American than good, old-fashioned capitalism … and meddling in a country that isn’t yours.

Happy July 4th!