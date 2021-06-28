  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Stricter Costa Rica driving restrictions resume Monday

June 28, 2021
Costa Rica driving restrictions from June 28 until July 11, 2021.

Costa Rica driving restrictions from June 28 until July 11, 2021. (Image via Casa Presidencial. )

As of Monday, Costa Rica has resumed its weekday odd/even driving restrictions, a measure it has adopted on several occasions in response to the pandemic.

The daily odd/even restrictions resumed nationwide June 28 and will continue until at least July 11 as follows:

  • On even dates (e.g. the 28th): Vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) can circulate.
  • On odd dates (e.g. the 29th): Vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can circulate.

The nighttime driving ban (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) continues unchanged.

The stricter driving rules between June 28 and July 11 correspond with the mid-year holidays.

This measure has been extended in order to help reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This, while developing a balance with economic activity throughout the country,” the Presidency says.

The sanitary vehicle restriction is a key tool available to the authorities to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.” 

The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, people driving to/from the airport and people driving to/from work — continues to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

We have translated three of the key exceptions below:

n) The vehicles of people who require to move strictly on the occasion of a reservation to accommodation establishments (hotels, cabins) authorized by the Ministry of Health or non-traditional accommodation (e.g. AirBnB), be it for the entry or exit, duly demonstrated with the corresponding reservation voucher.

o) Rental vehicles with proper proof.

p) The vehicles of people who strictly require to move to any of the International Airports to leave the country or to pick up a person who enters the national territory, or in the case of domestic flights, duly demonstrated with the ticket or that of the corresponding person to be picked up.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for June 2021
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for June 2021 (updated)
  3. Road blockades continue Tuesday; government begins dialogue today

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for June 2021 (updated)
Costa Rica
253 views
Costa Rica
253 views

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for June 2021 (updated)

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 4, 2021

The Costa Rican government will continue driving restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Below are…

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano registers strong eruption
Costa Rica
2110 views
Costa Rica
2110 views

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano registers strong eruption

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2021

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in northern Costa Rica erupted Monday morning, sending a column of ash and gas 2…

Serious Covid vaccine side effects still rare, says Costa Rica’s Health Ministry
Costa Rica
219 views
Costa Rica
219 views

Serious Covid vaccine side effects still rare, says Costa Rica’s Health Ministry

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2021

The Health Ministry says headache, localized pain and a low-grade fever are the most common side effects reported after receiving…

Coffee cupping in Costa Rica: This is how it’s done
Business
4801 views
Business
4801 views

Coffee cupping in Costa Rica: This is how it’s done

Zach Dyer and Lindsay Fendt - June 27, 2021

Ever wondered how the coffee experts in Costa Rica and around the world know good  café when they taste it? When…

LATEST NEWS

Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for June 2021 (updated)

 - Jun 04, 2021
Rincón de la Vieja Volcano
Costa Rica

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano registers strong eruption

 - Jun 28, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Serious Covid vaccine side effects still rare, says Costa Rica’s Health Ministry

 - Jun 28, 2021
Coffee judging
Business

Coffee cupping in Costa Rica: This is how it’s done

 - Jun 27, 2021
Rio Celeste Waterfall at Tenorio National Park in Costa Rica.
Tourism

4 Non-Trivial Places to Visit in Costa Rica

 - Jun 27, 2021
Environment and Wildlife

A Costa Rican gardener’s top tips on avoiding snake bites

 - Jun 27, 2021
Malakai, a two-fingered sloth in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Meet Malakai and Connor, two rescued two-fingered sloths!

 - Jun 27, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports