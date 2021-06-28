Stricter Costa Rica driving restrictions resume Monday

As of Monday, Costa Rica has resumed its weekday odd/even driving restrictions, a measure it has adopted on several occasions in response to the pandemic.

The daily odd/even restrictions resumed nationwide June 28 and will continue until at least July 11 as follows:

On even dates (e.g. the 28th): Vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) can circulate.

On odd dates (e.g. the 29th): Vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can circulate.

The nighttime driving ban (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) continues unchanged.

The stricter driving rules between June 28 and July 11 correspond with the mid-year holidays.

“This measure has been extended in order to help reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This, while developing a balance with economic activity throughout the country,” the Presidency says.

“The sanitary vehicle restriction is a key tool available to the authorities to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.”

The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, people driving to/from the airport and people driving to/from work — continues to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

We have translated three of the key exceptions below:

n) The vehicles of people who require to move strictly on the occasion of a reservation to accommodation establishments (hotels, cabins) authorized by the Ministry of Health or non-traditional accommodation (e.g. AirBnB), be it for the entry or exit, duly demonstrated with the corresponding reservation voucher.

o) Rental vehicles with proper proof.

p) The vehicles of people who strictly require to move to any of the International Airports to leave the country or to pick up a person who enters the national territory, or in the case of domestic flights, duly demonstrated with the ticket or that of the corresponding person to be picked up.