Efforts to reintroduce scarlet macaws in Honduras to benefit Central America

“Lenca” and “Lempira” flap in their nest, training to take their first flight. They are part of an ambitious project in northwestern Honduras to repopulate Central America with the scarlet macaw, a bird revered by the Mayans.

The young birds, with plumage the appears splashed with yellow, blue and red brushes, poke their heads out of the front hole of a nest artificially constructed from a plastic barrel.

They were born in a coniferous forest, in the community of Gracias, department of Lempira, about 180 km northwest of Tegucigalpa and close to the Celaque National Park of 26,000 hectares with exuberant vegetation and habitat of 290 animal species and 1,200 plant species.

“These young are going to be released on June 28,” says agricultural engineer Karina Escalante, from the state Forest Conservation Institute (ICF), as she marks the two birds with a purple tint.

On one leg, “they bear a mark with a ring, and this allows us to identify in which nest they reproduced, in what year, and who their parents are,” she details.

All this work is part of a work undertaken by the NGO Pro-Alas, both in Gracias and, mainly, in the Macaw Mountain Bird Park, near a Mayan sanctuary in the Copán Ruinas district.

There the chicks hatch and are treated and cared for until their growth and release.

According to the red list of the NGO International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the Ara macao — scientific name of the scarlet macaw — is a threatened species but “under minor concern.” They inhabit Central and South America.

The Sacred Valley of the Macaw

The Macaw Recovery Network of Costa Rica estimates there are no more than 4,000 wild scarlet macaws in Central America.

This project in Honduras “focuses on reproducing individuals from [illegal animal] trafficking in captivity, rehabilitating them, reproducing them, and releasing them in their historical territory,” explains the executive director of Macaw Mountain, Mauricio Cuevas.

A century ago, there were large populations of these birds from Mexico to Costa Rica, but today only fewer remain in small wooded pockets.

The biologist says that since 2011 they have managed to produce 98 specimens in Macaw Park, including 23 released in 2020, and there are at least 24 that will be released this year.

He estimates that there are currently about 2,000 at large in the Copán valley, where authorities are undertaking protection plans with the communities. Several of them have already reproduced in their habitat, without help.

President Juan Orlando Hernández participates in the project, on whose farm in Gracias “Lenca” and “Lempira” grow.

Scientists call the project the “Sacred Valley of the Scarlet Macaw,” which covers an area of ​​872 km2 and which they intend to extend from southern Mexico to Costa Rica.

For now, the birds flit around the Celaque Park, in the forest and among the Mayan constructions in the Archaeological Park of Copán. Also on Barbareta Island and the Caribbean Bay Islands as well as on Zacate Grande Island in the Gulf of Fonseca (Pacific).

“The Mayan route that ends in Copán Ruinas can become the macaw route, which includes Copán Ruinas, Gracias, Lempira, Lake Yojoa, La Ceiba and we end there in Roatán,” all Honduran regions, highlights the Belgian director from Pro-Alas, Geert Van Vaeck.

Kindergarten of birds

The process of reproduction in captivity consists of collecting the clutches, normally of three eggs per pair, putting them in incubators so that, after hatching, at 28 days, they continue to be raised by hand.

At 90 days, when they have fledged, the chicks go to an aviary that experts call “the kindergarten,” where they interact with other specimens to learn social behaviors and vocalizations (song), make contact with branches, plants and fruits in a transition to liberation.

In the forests, they are gregarious animals that travel in groups of 25 or more, depending on the volume of the populations.

Monogamous, they separate themselves from the rest to breed and dedicate themselves to their young for 90 days. Parents take care of them for at least a year afterwards, until they achieve their independence.

“We have the genetic variations and [the idea is] to take individuals from Honduras to other countries and contribute with this, ecologically benefit the populations of the local forests,” Cuevas says.