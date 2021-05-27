  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
U.S. Secretary of State to visit Costa Rica next week

May 27, 2021
The White House in Washington D.C. is the residence and workplace of the U.S. President.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, will visit Costa Rica on June 1-2 to discuss regional issues and foreign relations.

Blinken will “engage with senior leaders from Central America, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, as well as Costa Rican government officials and civil society,” says the U.S. State Department.

Among the scheduled meetings is one with President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros “to discuss the strong U.S.-Costa Rica relationship, which benefits the people of both our countries.”

Then, Blinken will participate in a meeting of the Central American Integration System (SICA) — an organization which integrates Central American countries — to address migration and the region’s economy.

“Together, they will advance a collaborative approach to addressing the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunity for the people of Central America,” the State Department says.

“[Blinken] will also meet separately with several of his foreign counterparts to discuss joint efforts to address bilateral and regional issues.”

Key topics will include economic growth, combating and recovering from Covid-19, and environmental stewardship, per the State Department.

While Costa Rican leaders haven’t publicly stated their agendas for meeting with Blinken, conversations may involve vaccine equity and economic support for lower-income countries in context of the pandemic.

When President Alvarado spoke with Joe Biden, then the US president-elect, the two shared a “commitment to fight against COVID-19 and climate change, and also will work to foster the economic recovery.”

Next week’s trip to Costa Rica represents Blinken’s first visit to Central America as Secretary of State.

