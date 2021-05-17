  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Masks still required on planes, CDC says

May 17, 2021
Planes at SJO in Costa Rica

A Volaris Costa Rica Airbus A319 at the gate while a Copa jet taxis and a Spirit A321 lands. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Masks remain required for nearly all passengers flying into, out of, or through the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, even though the U.S. agency says vaccinated individuals can go maskless in most other indoor situations.

“Right now, for travel, we are asking for people to continue to wear their masks,” said Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, per The Washington Post.

But Walensky hinted at upcoming changes to the travel rules, saying the CDC will “be looking at all of our guidance and updating all of our guidance, including our travel guidance.”

The U.S. mask mandate applies to all air, rail and bus travelers over the age of 2. The federal rule was issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and isn’t set to expire until mid-September.

“CDC’s updated guidance for fully vaccinated people continues to require that all travelers wear face masks on airplanes and at airports, and U.S. airlines will enforce the requirement on flights as long as the federal mandate is in place,” said Airlines for America, a trade group, per CNBC.

U.S. regulations on mask-wearing apply to flights to/from the United States and do not otherwise impact Costa Rica.

Costa Rica continues to require masks at airports and in most other indoor situations, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

The Central American country’s entry requirements during the pandemic also apply regardless of whether a traveler has been vaccinated.

Related posts:

  1. KLM will resume Costa Rica flights next month
  2. Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 seats on flights to Costa Rica in December
  3. PSA: Airlines end flexible travel waivers

You may be interested

María Amalia Revelo, ex-Tourism Minister, dies at 65
Costa Rica
10 views
Costa Rica
10 views

María Amalia Revelo, ex-Tourism Minister, dies at 65

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 17, 2021

María Amalia Revelo, Costa Rica's former Tourism Minster, died on Friday, May 14. She was 65. The Tourism Board informed…

Education Ministry to suspend school until July
Costa Rica
12 views
Costa Rica
12 views

Education Ministry to suspend school until July

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 17, 2021

The Education Ministry (MEP) announced Monday that public schools across Costa Rica will close from May 24 until July 12.…

Low-cost carrier Wingo to fly between Costa Rica and Panama
Costa Rica
2211 views
Costa Rica
2211 views

Low-cost carrier Wingo to fly between Costa Rica and Panama

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 17, 2021

Low-cost carrier Wingo is expanding its presence in Costa Rica with flights from the San José area to Panama City…

LATEST NEWS

Maria Amalia Revelo, former Costa Rica Tourism Minister.
Costa Rica

María Amalia Revelo, ex-Tourism Minister, dies at 65

 - May 17, 2021
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School
Costa Rica

Education Ministry to suspend school until July

 - May 17, 2021
Wingo airlines
Costa Rica

Low-cost carrier Wingo to fly between Costa Rica and Panama

 - May 17, 2021
Costa Rica Fishing
Conservation

Costa Rica tuna cannery’s effect on costal communities

 - May 17, 2021
Joe Biden visited Costa Rica in 2009.
Costa Rica

Costa Rican gov. says it has asked Biden for vaccine support

 - May 17, 2021
Tropical foods: Cacao pods
Cooking

6 Popular Tropical Foods of Costa Rica you thought you knew

 - May 16, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 282,741
  • Deaths: 3,547
  • Recovered: 221,903
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate