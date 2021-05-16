Maria Amalia Revelo Reventos, ex minister of Tourism, passes away at 65

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) announced on Friday night the passing of the former director of the ICT, María Amalia Revelo Raventós.

“Today we dress in mourning to say goodbye to our Minister of Tourism, Mrs. María Amalia Revelo, a person who has always been characterized by her efforts and her empathy with our entire sector.

“The Board of Directors, General Management and the officials of our institution deeply regret her death and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues and friends,” the entity published on Facebook.

Maria Revelo was in charge of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute from May 2018 to July 2020, when she resigned after undergoing a surgical procedure, which separated her from her duties for almost two months.

The ICT indicated that, previously, Revelo was also her marketing director and described her as a pioneer in sustainable tourism and in the opening of air routes to Costa Rica.

The former minister was 65 years old and, according to the official website of the Civil Registry, she was the mother of a son and her last residence was in the Aranjuez neighborhood, in Carmen de San José.

She received a master’s degree and graduated with honors in Business Administration from the Incae Business School and accumulated more than 40 years of professional experience in the Costa Rican tourism sector, in fields as varied as airlines, the hotel sector, the airport sector, and promotion and marketing.

Since 1975 and for more than 17 years, she served as the Marketing and Sales Department at the system level at Lineas Aereas de Costa Rica, S. A. (Lacsa).

Then, from 1995 to 1998, she stood out as an advisor to the Minister of Tourism, being part of the coordinating team of Costa Rica’s successful international campaign “No Artificial Ingredients”.

During the period 2001-2007, she held the Directorate of Sales, Key Accounts and Vacation Markets at TACA.

Later, in 2007, she worked as a consultant for the International Center for Human Development and was the coordinator of the awareness campaign about the regional integration of Central America.

Likewise, she was part of the boards of directors of the National Chamber of Tourism, (Canatur), Site Chapter Costa Rica, Association of Tourism Professionals (Acoprot) and Meetings and Incentives Association.

She was also vice president and honorary member of the Costa Rica Tourism Professionals Association and founder and member of the Costa Rica Marketing Committee.

On Friday night, the current Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, issued a statement where he regretted the death of the ex-minister of Tourism.

“There are people who with their life, their actions and their dedication mark indelible marks. Sometimes we can make multiple tributes in life, although sometimes, by designs that exceed our desires and understanding, we cannot give enough honor in life to those human beings.

“Today, one of those people has left for the House of God. Doña María Amalia Revelo has rested, after giving one more fight of those that she gave… heroic, against the current, with strength. The last of her struggles. I wish I could have honored her contributions to this sector more frequently.

“Doña María, she was one of the first professional women in marketing specialized in tourism that the country had. She was one of the first to understand the close strategic relationship between aviation and tourism. Like few people, she understood the importance of linkages between the different subsectors.

And she, like the cherry on a great cake, she was among the first to understand that the integral notion of sustainability would be key in the long term to position Costa Rica as a special destination in the world.

And all that mental clarity, which she preached with actions, she permeated many professionals in the sector, including this server who writes to you today with pain, but with much gratitude in her heart, ”she wrote.

Hurt friends and family

After Revelo’s death, her family regretted her departure and remembered her as an excellent person.cos

“My very dear aunt Yaya has just passed away, more than an aunt, a sister to me. A great human being full of love always for everyone. She deeply loved her family, her friends, and her work. Her party leaves us a great void, ”Mr. Ramón Aguilar posted on his Facebook profile.

Government ministers and even President Carlos Alvarado also expressed their grief over Revelo’s death.

“I feel a deep sorrow for the death of María Amalia Revelo, her friend and companion. We will miss a great, optimistic woman who was always at the service of others and of the country. I will always remember her smile. I join the pain of her family and send them a big hug, “said the president through his social networks.

“It is with deep pain that I receive the news of the death of María Amalia Revelo, former minister of tourism, colleague and friend. Exceptional human being who always had a genuine interest in tourist safety. To her family, friends and loved ones, my condolences, ”wrote Security Minister Michael Soto on his Twitter account.

“On behalf of the Meritorious Public Force, our condolences to family and friends for the sensitive death of Mrs. Maria Amalia Revelo, former Minister of Tourism and great ally of our police. Rest in peace ”, published Daniel Calderón, general director of the Public Force.

Some deputies also wrote on their social networks to send forces to the family of the former minister.

“I join the pain that overwhelms the country and particularly the tourism sector at the death of the esteemed former Minister, Maria Amalia Revelo. To her family, on behalf of Shirley Calvo and my own, our deepest condolences! To her, thank you! Rest in peace! ”, Wrote the candidate and legislator of National Liberation, Roberto Thompson.

“I am very saddened by the death of María Amalia Revelo Raventós, a woman who contributed a lot to the country, and promoting tourism development. Cheerful, spontaneous, sweet and with a contagious smile, I will always remember her with deep affection ”, said Laura Guido, deputy of the Citizen Action Party (PAC).

“Very saddened by the death of the former Minister of Tourism, María Amalia Revelo. I will always remember her great generosity, her dedication and her love for the country. To her family and friends, my solidarity hug, “added legislator Enríquez Sánchez, also from the ruling party.

By the La Nacion