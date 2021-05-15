Saprssia vs. Alajuelense will be one of two soccer semifinals

AFP and The Tico Times May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021

The Costa Rican soccer classic between Liga Deportiva Alajuelense and Deportivo Saprissa will headline the semifinals of the 2021 Clausura Championship, at the conclusion of the 22 qualifying round dates.

The first leg will be Sunday at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium in Tibás.

The other crossing of the next round will face Santos de Guápiles against Club Sport Herediano. The first leg will be Monday, with the latter as hosts.

The Alajuelenses, undefeated leaders of Liga FPD, are heavy favorites over the Saprissistas, which suffered a 2-0 loss to San Carlos during the final week of the regular season. Saprissa fell to fourth place and advanced to the playoffs due to goal differential.

In this match, goalkeeper Aarón Cruz saved two penalties from veteran striker Álvaro Saborío. The 39-year-old, however, scored with another penalty (35th minute) and Marco Mena (57th) secured the San Carlos win.

For its part, Herediano defeated Limón 2-0. The result allowed Heredia’s classification in third place and condemned the Limonenses to a relegation baagainst Sporting.