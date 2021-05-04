Costa Rica surpasses 1,000 hospitalized with Covid-19
More than 1,000 people in Costa Rica are hospitalized with Covid-19 for the first time during the pandemic, the Health Ministry said in its Monday evening update.
Of those, 403 are in an ICU bed, nearly saturating Costa Rica’s national capacity in its public-health system.
The country confirmed 1,855 new cases on Monday, continuing a streak of elevated case counts that began in mid-April.
Twenty-four people died on Monday related to Covid-19. Costa Rica has already recorded 59 such deaths in the first three days of May.
