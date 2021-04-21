Review: Invictus Restaurant, Lounge and Sports Bar

I was contacted by the Tico Times to write a review of a restaurant in Escazú. Ironically, it turned out to be an establishment that I have been frequenting for the last eight months.

For many years I have been gathering with friends on Sundays during the football season to watch NFL games. However, the 2020 pandemic made it difficult to engage in group activities.

So my buddies and I were at a loss as to where we were going to view games on Sunday. One of the members of the group who lives in Escazú told us about Invictus, a restaurant, lounge and sports bar near his home. The unusual name of the establishment piqued my curiosity, so I looked up the term on line. Invictus means unconquerable or undefeated in Latin. It turns out that the establishment is “difficult” to beat.

Invictus opened in February 2020 just as the world-wide pandemic emerged, but managed to weather the storm because of its excellence.

My friends and I went there in October to watch our first game. The spacious parking lot is conveniently located right in front of the main entrance as is the outdoor terrace. Inside there are booths along one of the walls, many tables and a commodious bar in the center of the room.

Something that immediately impressed me are the restaurant’s 35 television sets. They are visible from anywhere in the room and on the terrace, thus making it very easy and comfortable to view one’s favorite sporting event. Those rooting for different teams will have no problem since it is possible to watch all of the NFL games simultaneously. There is also ample room for large groups or special events.

After watching the regular season games and the playoffs at Invictus, my friends and I decided to attend restaurant’s Super Bowl festivities that were a complete success.

Now for the food and drink. According to one of the owners, the restaurant’s different cuts of meats and chicken wings are among the most popular dishes. The menu also boasts a wide variety (see the link below) of tasty cuisine from seafood, bocas (appetizers), tacos, ribs, desserts to die for, and gourmet coffee from Café Britt. My personal favorites are the home-made tomato soup, spicy fish tacos and French fries that are to-die-for that are cooked to perfection. Believe me!

I must say that I have enjoyed every single bite of the food I have sampled so far. The variety of food is always fantastic and no matter what I order I am always delighted with my meal.

Considering the quality the prices are very reasonable.

An ample selection of tap and bottled beers are available as well wine, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.

The attractive waitresses who are right out of the “Hooters” playbook, are efficient, attentive, extremely friendly, happy, and polite. They are also extremely knowledgeable and make great recommendations. You can tell that making the customers happy is their main priority.

The bottom line is do yourself a favor and visit this lovely restaurant in Escazú. I can’t wait to return to sample more of the menu and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Invictus to anyone looking for something good to eat, drink or view a sporting event. I am sure that anyone who has experienced the food and ambience will continue to visit. Foodies will love the place. It is also the best bar that I have found for watching local and international sports in the Central Valley.

Invictus Restaurant

Location: Escazú, 90 meters (about a block) northwest of the Paco Center.

Web: Invictus Restaurant and Lounge

Facebook: Invictus Sports Bar

Hours: Monday to Friday from 11am to 10pm. Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 9pm.

Phone: 400-15287

Chris Howard

Christopher Howard has been conducting monthly relocation/retirement tours and writing retirement guidebooks for more than 30 years. See www.liveincostarica.com.

He has a #1 relocation/retirement blog at: http://www.liveincostarica.com/blog, is also the author of the forthcoming 19th edition of "New Golden Door to Retirement and Living in Costa Rica — the official guide to relocation"