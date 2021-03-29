Cultural activities in Costa Rica during Semana Santa

Several Costa Rican institutions are offering cultural activities during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week).

National Museum of Costa Rica

It will open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as Saturday, April 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.; and Sunday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Good Thursday and Good Friday

Currently, the National Museum of Costa Rica offers the temporary exhibition “Legacy in Stone,” where the public can learn about the conservation and restoration that specialists from Costa Rica and Mexico carry out in the sites with pre-Columbian stone spheres of the Diquís, specifically, in the archaeological sites El Silencio and Finca 6.

Additionally, the public will be able to appreciate the exhibitions “Amos de la noche,” “Nidos y Huevos,” “Historia de Costa Rica – Siglos XVI to XXI,” as well as the Butterfly Garden.

Calderón Guardia Museum

Open on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday of Holy Week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Calderón Guardia Museum is located in Barrio Escalante and admission is free.

Its offer includes the exhibition “The infinite strand. Women who count,” an exhibition that showcases the contributions of 35 women. Visitors will be able to enjoy a playful and entertaining experience that allows them to identify and recreate their own worlds.

Additionally, the Calderón Guardia Museum presents its permanent exhibitions, which highlight the historical transcendence of the life and work of Dr. Calderón Guardia in the social, political and economic development of Costa Rica.

Finca 6, Osa

Open Tuesday, March 30 through Sunday, April 4, including Good Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Finca 6 is the second archaeological site open to the public in Costa Rica; the other is Guayabo in Turrialba. It is one of the few preserved cases of residential constructions with associated stone spheres. Some of the spheres are in situ; that is, they have never been removed since their discovery.

It is located in the community of Finca 6-11, in Palmar Sur de Osa, Puntarenas, in the Diquís delta. The lands extend over an extensive plain formed by the confluence of the Sierpe and Grande de Terraba rivers.

On the site there are five sectors, where you can see alignments of spheres, mounds, fragments of sculptures and ceramics, and recovered spheres.

National Theater of Costa Rica

It will be open to the public for guided tours on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The guides of the National Theater of Costa Rica are trained to inform you extensively about the history of this building, National Symbol of Architectural Historical Heritage and Cultural Freedom. Currently, due to pandemic reasons, the groups are maximum of 10 people. The visit to the National Theater costs ¢1,695 colones; children under 12 years old (national or foreign) do not pay. Older adults pay ¢1,130 colones. For more information, please contact jvargas@teatronacional.go.cr or tel.: 2010-1114.

Municipal Band of Acosta

The Municipal Band of Acosta invites the public to the traditional concert, which it will offer virtually on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 6 p.m., from the Parish Gymnasium of the Church of San Ignacio de Loyola, in Acosta.

On this occasion, the concert will be offered without an audience, with virtual transmission.

The concert without an audience will be broadcast on the Facebook page of the Municipal Band of Acosta and by local television channels.