This day in history: Pope John Paul II visits Costa Rica
Tuesday is the 38th anniversary of Pope John Paul II’s visit to Costa Rica.
As the first pope to visit the country, he drew one of the largest crowds in Costa Rica’s history: over half a million people gathered at La Sabana Park in San José to welcome him and hear the pope’s speech. John Paul II also visited the metropolitan cathedral and the children’s hospital. Thousands gathered along the road as the popemobile took to the city’s streets.
