This day in history: Pope John Paul II visits Costa Rica

March 2, 2021
Today is the 30th anniversary of Pope John Paul II’s visit to Costa Rica. He became the first pope to come to the country. The largest crowd in Costa Ricas' history, over half a million people gathered at La Sabana Park in San José to welcome and hear the pope´s speech. He also visited the metropolitan cathedral and the children's hospital. Thousands also gathered along the road as he took a ride on the popemobile along the city's streets. (The Tico Times)

Tuesday is the 38th anniversary of Pope John Paul II’s visit to Costa Rica.

As the first pope to visit the country, he drew one of the largest crowds in Costa Rica’s history: over half a million people gathered at La Sabana Park in San José to welcome him and hear the pope’s speech. John Paul II also visited the metropolitan cathedral and the children’s hospital. Thousands gathered along the road as the popemobile took to the city’s streets.

