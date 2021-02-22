Costa Rica’s land borders will remain closed to tourists in March

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain restricted until at least April, the Costa Rican Presidency says. The measures mean tourists cannot enter the country via a land border post.

The Presidency’s coronavirus measures website has been updated with the following about Costa Rica’s land borders in March:

The closure of land borders is maintained throughout the month. Only the entry of Costa Ricans and residents is enabled, with a sanitary order of isolation upon entry.

Barring further changes to pandemic policies, this news will force the exit of hundreds or thousands of tourists who have received an extended stay in Costa Rica throughout the coronavirus. In accordance with current legislation, foreigners whose Costa Rica tourist visas were extended due to the health emergency will see that grace period end in March.

The Immigration Administration (DGME) explains that tourists who entered the country before December 1, 2020, have had their visas extended until March 2, 2021.

DGME says that it will no longer extend entry stamps for tourists who entered prior to December 2020. While this could theoretically still change, we have heard nothing official on the matter.

While the Immigration Administration will not enforce a monetary fine if a tourist overstays their visa, authorities may impose other penalties, such as forbidding the tourist from re-entering for three times as long as the overstayed period.

Costa Rica first established border restrictions in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its airports have been open for tourists from across the world since November 1.