Where to get a coronavirus test in Costa Rica

February 16, 2021
Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.

Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes. (Via Casa Presidencial.)

Several countries, including the United States, require that returning travelers test negative for the coronavirus.

Some 130 labs in Costa Rica offer PCR coronavirus testing for tourists. A growing number also offer the faster and cheaper antigen tests for travelers. Antigen tests meet United States entry requirements, but not Canada’s. Most countries, including the U.S. and Canada, accept PCR tests.

PCR tests typically cost $100 or less in the San José area, and about $150 in outlying areas. Antigen tests are about $60. Private labs are free to set their own prices. Travel insurance typically does not cover the test, as they are considered elective for people who are asymptomatic and have not had a close contact.

Click here to see the official list of 130+ labs that offer PCR or antigen coronavirus tests in Costa Rica

Labs highlighted in orange offer antigen tests as well as PCR tests. As part of their inclusion on the list, labs promise PCR results within 48 hours. Labs in San José typically have faster turnaround times for results.

Entry requirements by country

Below are the entry requirements for several countries, sourced from Kayak.

United States

All travelers (including US citizens and transit passengers) must present a negative COVID-19 viral or antigen test result issued 72 hours prior to departure or have an evidence of having contracted and recovered from COVID-19 prior to boarding the plane. More info via the CDC.

Canada

Canada has restricted the entry of all foreign nationals. All passengers five years of age or older, must present a medical certificate with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result issued within 72 hours prior to departure. There are additional test and quarantine requirements upon arrival. More info via Travel Canada.

Panama

Travelers must present a medical certificate with a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test issued within 48 hours of departure to Panama. Travelers without a negative COVID-19 PCR-RT test must undertake a test at the airport for USD 50, at their own expense.

Mexico

Mexico does not have any entry restrictions for air travel, but travelers arriving from countries affected by COVID-19 will be screened and quarantined if necessary.

 

