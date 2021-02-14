Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!
Dear Costa Rica,
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Pura Vida to me
And Happy Valentine’s Day to you
* * * *
* * * *
Your flag is red
And also striped blue
Natural beauty is second-to-none
And we all know it’s true
* * * *
* * * *
* * * *
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Love,
The Tico Times
