  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!

February 14, 2021

(Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Dear Costa Rica,

Roses are red
Violets are blue
Pura Vida to me
And Happy Valentine’s Day to you

* * * *

Valentine's Day Costa Rica
The Tico Times

* * * *

Your flag is red
And also striped blue
Natural beauty is second-to-none
And we all know it’s true

* * * *

Valentine's Day Costa Rica
The Tico Times

* * * *

* * * *

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love,
The Tico Times

Related posts:

  1. Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!
  2. Where to eat an authentic Thanksgiving meal in Costa Rica
  3. Costa Rica declares December 1 as holiday celebrating abolition of army

You may be interested

Clinica Biblica adds coronavirus antigen tests for tourists
Costa Rica
3249 views
Costa Rica
3249 views

Clinica Biblica adds coronavirus antigen tests for tourists

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 13, 2021

Hospital Clinica Biblica is now offering rapid antigen tests for U.S. citizens who need a negative result in order to…

Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1759 views
Costa Rica
1759 views

Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 13, 2021

Spanish holiday airline Iberojet will offer flights between Madrid and Costa Rica starting in June 2021, the Costa Rican Tourism…

American Airlines resumes flights between Costa Rica and New York
Costa Rica
1341 views
Costa Rica
1341 views

American Airlines resumes flights between Costa Rica and New York

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 12, 2021

American Airlines is resuming flights between Costa Rica and New York City, the carrier announced Friday via a press release.…

LATEST NEWS

Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Clinica Biblica adds coronavirus antigen tests for tourists

 - Feb 13, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.
Costa Rica

Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica

 - Feb 13, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

American Airlines resumes flights between Costa Rica and New York

 - Feb 12, 2021
La Penita indigenous village, Darien province, Panama
immigration

Far from the Mediterranean: African migrants cross the Americas

 - Feb 12, 2021
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica now reports 231 tourists with Covid since August

 - Feb 12, 2021
A train crosses the Río Grande Railway Bridge in an undated photo.
Costa Rica

Please don’t BASE jump off Costa Rica’s tallest bridge, authorities say

 - Feb 12, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 199,187
  • Deaths: 2,714
  • Recovered: 160,946