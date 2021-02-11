5,800 people entered to win Costa Rica tourism promotion

Some 5,800 residents of the United States and Canada entered to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Costa Rica, the Tourism Board said.

The promotion, called “Who’s essential to you?” asked North Americans to nominate a person who had inspired them and made a difference in their lives during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tourism Board will review the entries and announce the 15 winners by the end of February. Each will receive a one-week vacation for two to Costa Rica.

“The fact that almost six thousand people participated in this initiative, inspired not only by expressing to a loved one what they feel for them, but also by knowing the beauties that Costa Rica offers, fills us with great joy,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT marketing director.

“[It also] confirms the taste of tourists North America for our country, as well as the validity of the destination in this important market.”

Of the entries, 4,600 came from U.S. citizens and 1,200 from Canadians. The winners can book their one-week trip for anytime between March 2021 and February 2022.

The United States and Canada are the primary tourism markets for Costa Rica. In 2019, they represented more than 60% of visitors who entered the country by air.