  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Six tourists hospitalized as Covid spreads through group

February 10, 2021
San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.

San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System. (Via CCSS.)

Six tourists in Costa Rica were hospitalized with Covid-19 after their group of 20 tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

The 20 French tourists entered Costa Rica on January 16 and tested positive on January 24. It was not immediately clear if the Europeans were infected in Costa Rica, or if one or more of them had been infected prior to travel.

The six hospitalized visitors are at San Juan de Dios Hospital in San José. They are the first tourists to require hospitalization since Costa Rica reopened its air borders last August.

During the coronavirus pandemic, all visitors to Costa Rica are required to have medical insurance that covers Covid-19 expenses.

“The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) informs us that it is already in negotiations with the respective insurer for the collection of services,” the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry didn’t provide more information about the age of the tourists, where they had traveled within Costa Rica or their condition. La Nación reports that the hospitalized patients are in stable condition.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, December 4
  2. Costa Rica to vaccinate entire adult population against Covid-19
  3. Costa Rica to begin vaccinating everyone 58 and older in February

You may be interested

Costa Rica labs begin offering antigen tests for tourists
Costa Rica
3177 views
Costa Rica
3177 views

Costa Rica labs begin offering antigen tests for tourists

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 10, 2021

Starting Thursday, Laboratorios Echandi will offer rapid antigen tests for travelers who need a negative result in order to return…

Covid-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream
Costa Rica
6066 views
Costa Rica
6066 views

Covid-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream

Lea DAUPLE / AFP - February 10, 2021

"When I talked about this before the pandemic, people thought I was crazy . Now they tell me I was…

Authorities expect gradual tourism recovery in 2021
Costa Rica
2317 views
Costa Rica
2317 views

Authorities expect gradual tourism recovery in 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 9, 2021

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) says it's using several models to try to predict how many visitors the country…

LATEST NEWS

Lab test for coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica labs begin offering antigen tests for tourists

 - Feb 10, 2021
Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Covid-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream

 - Feb 10, 2021
Planes on the ramp at Liberia International Airport in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Authorities expect gradual tourism recovery in 2021

 - Feb 09, 2021
Aerial view of the Panama City bay.
Latin America

Panama defends hiring Cuban doctors to fight pandemic

 - Feb 09, 2021
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica

WHO examines AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions about efficacy

 - Feb 09, 2021
Drug trafficking

Costa Rica draws the line: All pineapple shipments checked for drugs

 - Feb 09, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 197,852
  • Deaths: 2,698
  • Recovered: 158,820