Costa Rica Pic of the Day: It’s 3 degrees Fahrenheit in Wisconsin today

February 7, 2021
Sunset in Carate, Puntarenas, near Corcovado National Park.

Sunset in Carate, Puntarenas, near Corcovado National Park. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times )

That’s minus-16 degrees Celsius for all of you non-U.S. citizens.

Don’t you feel thankful for Costa Rica? We hope you have a wonderful Sunday!

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican passport
Costa Rica

Immigration services continue to be impacted by cybersecurity issue

 - Feb 07, 2021
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.
Costa Rica

Death toll at 10 in 2021 due to liquor adulterated with methanol

 - Feb 06, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Latin America

Covid patients asphyxiate as Latin America battles oxygen shortage

 - Feb 06, 2021
Traffic moves past the businesses on Lindora Road.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica eliminates weekday national vehicle restrictions starting Monday

 - Feb 05, 2021
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica

AstraZeneca vaccine effective against UK variant

 - Feb 05, 2021
Police guard a truck that carried supporters of the political party Farabundo Marti Front (FMLN), earlier attacked with firearms while returning from political activity, near Rosales Hospital, in San Salvador, on January 31, 2021.
Central America

Deadly political attack in El Salvador a ‘setback’ for peace

 - Feb 05, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 196,438
  • Deaths: 2,672
  • Recovered: 156,181