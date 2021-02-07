Costa Rica Pic of the Day: It’s 3 degrees Fahrenheit in Wisconsin today
That’s minus-16 degrees Celsius for all of you non-U.S. citizens.
Don’t you feel thankful for Costa Rica? We hope you have a wonderful Sunday!
