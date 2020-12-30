  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

These were the most popular Google searches in Costa Rica this year

December 29, 2020
Costa Rica Google Doodle

(Via Google.)

Google has released its Year in Search 2020, where it recaps the most popular searches on the internet giant.

Here’s what was trending in 2020 for Costa Ricans, along with a short explanation for each search:

  1. Coronavirus: OK, we’re not explaining this one.
  2. Bono Proteger: Costa Rica’s emergency financial assistance that was delivered to individuals or families who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  3. Elecciones Estados Unidos 2020: Ticos apparently kept a close eye on the U.S. elections. Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in early November.
  4. Síntomas del coronavirus: Like the rest of the world, Costa Ricans wondered if their runny nose and headache might by symptoms of COVID-19.
  5. Zoom: Costa Rica went virtual starting in March, leading everyone to become much more acquainted with Zoom, Teams, FaceTime and unflattering webcam angles.

The top-searched event of 2020 was the coronavirus, which is pretty sad, all things considered. Other notable events were Hurricanes Eta and Iota, the leap year (because we all needed an extra day in 2020), the Beirut explosion and the virtual Romería.

Ticos were particularly enamored by the following movies: “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” “364 Days,” “Parasite,” and “Black Panther.”

Costa Ricans also asked a lot of good questions in 2020. Among them were:

  • What is the coronavirus?
  • What is suánfonzon?
    • A Colombian slang word approximately meaning “very quickly.”
  • What is a curfew?
  • What is tusa?
    • “Tusa” is a Colombian word for someone of low social status. It was popularized this year thanks to a Karol G and Nicki Minaj song.
  • What is a pandemic?

Here’s to another year of questions and answers in 2021!

Related posts:

  1. These were the most popular Google searches in Costa Rica this year
  2. Popular digital services taxed 13% VAT in Costa Rica as of August 1
  3. Popular digital services taxed 13% VAT in Costa Rica as of October 1

You may be interested

Eta and Iota damages in Honduras exceed $1.8 billion
Honduras
177 views
Honduras
177 views

Eta and Iota damages in Honduras exceed $1.8 billion

AFP - December 30, 2020

Hurricanes Eta and Iota caused damage of at least $1.8 billion in Honduras and affected almost half of its population,…

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use in UK
Costa Rica
2289 views
Costa Rica
2289 views

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use in UK

James PHEBY / AFP and The Tico Times - December 30, 2020

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's low-cost Covid vaccine, raising…

Argentina launches Covid-19 vaccines with controversial Sputnik V
Latin America
16063 views
Latin America
16063 views

Argentina launches Covid-19 vaccines with controversial Sputnik V

Sonia AVALOS / AFP - December 30, 2020

Argentina on Tuesday launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign with the controversial Sputnik V shots developed by Russia, the government said.…

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020.
Honduras

Eta and Iota damages in Honduras exceed $1.8 billion

 - Dec 30, 2020
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use in UK

 - Dec 30, 2020
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Latin America

Argentina launches Covid-19 vaccines with controversial Sputnik V

 - Dec 30, 2020
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reports no adverse effects after first vaccine shots

 - Dec 29, 2020
Corcovado National Park from above.
Costa Rica

Public Security, Environment Ministries join forces to protect parks

 - Dec 29, 2020
Electric cars in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Electric vehicle adoption rate in Costa Rica remains low

 - Dec 29, 2020