These were the most popular Google searches in Costa Rica this year

Google has released its Year in Search 2020, where it recaps the most popular searches on the internet giant.

Here’s what was trending in 2020 for Costa Ricans, along with a short explanation for each search:

Coronavirus: OK, we’re not explaining this one. Bono Proteger: Costa Rica’s emergency financial assistance that was delivered to individuals or families who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elecciones Estados Unidos 2020: Ticos apparently kept a close eye on the U.S. elections. Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in early November. Síntomas del coronavirus: Like the rest of the world, Costa Ricans wondered if their runny nose and headache might by symptoms of COVID-19. Zoom: Costa Rica went virtual starting in March, leading everyone to become much more acquainted with Zoom, Teams, FaceTime and unflattering webcam angles.

The top-searched event of 2020 was the coronavirus, which is pretty sad, all things considered. Other notable events were Hurricanes Eta and Iota, the leap year (because we all needed an extra day in 2020), the Beirut explosion and the virtual Romería.

Ticos were particularly enamored by the following movies: “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” “364 Days,” “Parasite,” and “Black Panther.”

Costa Ricans also asked a lot of good questions in 2020. Among them were:

What is the coronavirus?

What is suánfonzon? A Colombian slang word approximately meaning “very quickly.”

What is a curfew?

What is tusa? “Tusa” is a Colombian word for someone of low social status. It was popularized this year thanks to a Karol G and Nicki Minaj song.

What is a pandemic?

Here’s to another year of questions and answers in 2021!